9 Years Before Leaving Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers Joined Hands With Ford to Drop a Special $45,846 Worth Truck

Aaron Rodgers, who recently left the Green Bay Packers to join forces with the New York Jets, had a special edition $45,846 truck in his name, released in the market in 2014. Moreover, the 2014 season also turned out to be extremely fruitful for the quarterback, as he ended up winning his second NFL MVP award at the end of it.

9 years before shifting bases from Green Bay to New York, Aaron had actually joined hands with renowned automobile manufacturer Ford Motors to roll out a truck. Courtesy of their partnership, the truck was specially designed to contain the quarterback’s name and signature embedded on it.

Ford Trucks Released a Special Edition Aaron Rodgers Truck Around 9 Years Ago

Aaron Rodgers signed a contract with Ford Trucks back in 2011, soon after winning the Super Bowl XLV title. Three years after the deal, the company brought out the “Aaron Rodgers Edition F-150,” to honor the Packers’ star quarterback, who had taken over the role vacated by another franchise legend, Brett Favre.

The limited edition truck was a SuperCrew Lariat and had a listed price of a whopping $45,846 during its release. Although the truck’s unique selling point was Rodgers’ signature and an emblem saying “Aaron Rodgers Signature Edition,” it came with a horde of other features, which also made it a good buy for general car enthusiasts. Ford also assured a unique Aaron Rodgers Edition badge to the buyers of the truck, which was to be shipped separately to each ordering dealer.

The special vehicle was a 4×4 truck, having heated front seats and side mirrors to go with a powerful 5.0L V8 FFV engine backed up by an electronic Six-Speed Automatic transmission system. According to a 2014 report by Total Packers, the truck had two variants during its release- the UG version having a white-platinum colour combination and the W6 version sporting a gem-green colour. The truck, therefore, had all the ingredients in itself to make it a must-buy for all die-hard Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers fans.

Aaron Rodgers Ended Ties With State Farm After 12 long years

Rodgers has had numerous high-paying brand endorsements over the years. However, the 39-year-old quarterback decided to part ways with one of his oldest brands, State Farm in 2023, after having forged a partnership with them for over a decade. The deal became incredibly popular due to their “Discount Double Check” commercials, featuring Aaron Rodgers himself.

“We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavours. Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” said a State Farm spokesperson, as per Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen. In financial terms, Rodgers will lose out on a reported $2-3 million annually, due to ending the endorsement with State Farm. Rodgers’ final commercial with the brand aired in January this year, during the NFL playoffs.