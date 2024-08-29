Shedeur Sanders Goes Against Noah Lyles, Claiming NBA and NFL Winners Qualify As World Champions

Shedeur Sanders becomes the latest entrant to criticise Noah Lyles for his ‘world champion’ comment. After stirring quite a few athletes across basketball and football, the Olympic gold medalist is now receiving backlash from the top-NFL prospect.

In the fourth episode of Shedeur Sanders’ latest podcast “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders”, the Colorado QB had elder brother Deion Sanders Jr. as the guest. During the conversation with the brothers, the elder brother asked Shedeur his thoughts on Lyles’ claim.

Deion Jr asks his brother if he believes NBA champions or Super Bowl champions are world champs, and Shedder emphatically replied, “yeah.” He added, “Whenever the players go back to their countries [after the Olympics] after playing for their countries, those same players are in the NBA,”

While Shedeur did understand where Noah Lyles was coming from, he noted that in the NBA, he pointed out an integral dynamic of the NBA. A report from last year shows that players from nearly 40 countries played in the NBA last year proving Shedeur’s point that there is enough diversity in the league to call its winners, the ‘World Champions’.

Deion Jr. meanwhile was in full unison to his brother’s opinion as he said “for sure” and nodded his head towards his brother’s reasoning. The Youtuber also added that since American Football is only played in America, it automatically qualifies the winner to be called world champions.

Although, Deion Jr put his younger brother in a conundrum when he asked him about a sensitive topic. What means more to the young quarterback: winning the national championship or winning a Super Bowl? Shedeur took a diplomatic approach so his brother nudged him to reveal his perfect season.

Shedeur Sanders Reveals His Perfect Season

When quipped about what he would choose between a National Championship and Super Bowl, Shedeur was honest enough to admit that he hasn’t experienced both to pick one. Elder brother Deion Jr. was clearly not impressed by this answer. So he pushed his little brother further by asking his definition of a perfect season.

In reply, Shedeur once again dryly replied – “a lot of wins”. Deion Jr. at this point asked Shedeur to assume that if God could grant any wish of his for this season, what would them be? Now came the real answer as Shedeur revealed that winning the National Championship would definitely be one.

The second would be to see the entire 11-man offensive roster of the CU Buffs get drafted to the NFL next season. Shedeur revealed that for him and his teammates, it’s been their dream to get drafted together and compete against each other in the NFL. So these two objectives would constitute a perfect season for Shedeur.

“For 11 players on [Colorado Buffs] offense to get drafted… That’s the ideal season for all of us to you know, eventually be able to play each other in the league and all from that one team.”

Based on the visuals from the training ground so far, Deion Sanders and his men seem to be super locked in for the upcoming season. With the massive exodus earlier in the season also resulting in quality players being scouted, it wouldn’t be outlandish to see the Buffs win the Championship this season.

What about an entire offence roster from the same team getting drafted to the NFL together? Well, your guess is as good as mine for that.