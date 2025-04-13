Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Plan a Trip to Israel to Relieve Persistent Body Pains

Football is an incredibly physical sport, and its toll doesn’t end when a player retires. Pain, anxiety, and other lingering effects often stick around long after the final whistle. But there’s no need to worry — Rob Gronkowski has a solution. He recently shared his healing methods with Julian Edelman, and now the two are planning a trip together to explore them further. And the destination? It’s nowhere near where they call home.

Advertisement

The most common injuries in football include concussions, knee injuries, ankle injuries, and muscle strains. All of these don’t just affect you in the moment, but they can linger for the rest of your life. Edelman experienced every single one of these injuries at various points in his career, and he says he can still feel the effects of some of them today.

“Like now, I feel some creeks. I gotta warm up my knees and my shoulder sucks,” he revealed on an episode of Dudes on Dudes.

So, what’s Gronkowski’s solution to dealing with all of this pain? A trip to Israel, of course. But not for the reasons you may think.

“One thing I think that could help fix all of that, Julian, is if we took a trip to Israel,” Gronkowski told his co-host. “And we went into the Dead Sea, and we sat in the Dead Sea for six hours for three days straight. I’m telling you right now, I guarantee all of that pain will be gone. That Dead Sea heals; let’s do it.”

Is there truth to Gronk’s words? The Dead Sea is a natural boundary line between Israel and Jordan. The sea has salt inside it that indeed has therapeutic benefits. Some of these include improved skin health, reduced joint pain, and relaxation of muscles. It also helps detox the body, which can leave one feeling cleansed and refreshed.

Edelman was naturally all in on Gronkowski’s idea.

“Let’s do it!” Edelman responded. “We’ll go to Israel, sit in the Dead Sea for three days, and I’m going to put a little note in the wall that says, ‘Take care of all these injuries.’”

Edelman is referring to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where people write prayers to God and slip them into ancient cracks. It sounded like he was carrying a tremendous amount of pain that needed supernatural healing.

Furthermore, using large bodies of water as a source of healing isn’t anything new for Gronkowski. He went on to talk about how he’s turned to the ocean plenty of times to rejuvenate himself.

“I just go in the ocean, and it takes away a lot of my pain,” Gronk added. “It took away my back pain last week, and I was only in the ocean for 10 minutes. It literally took away like 40% of the inflammation.”

All in all, it sounds like a fun trip the two have planned. With Edelman’s knowledge of Judaism and Gronkowski’s expertise in natural healing, they will be an unstoppable duo. Just like they were for so long with the New England Patriots in the NFL.

The real kicker, though? Of course, there’s only one beverage that could tie the experience together and make it memorable.

“Couple Coors Lights,” Edelman mentioned. “Just floating. Just floating and chilling.”

The two deserve a good float to help ease some of the lingering pains from their playing days. Gronkowski seems to already be on board with the idea, while Edelman sounded unfamiliar with the concept. A float in the Dead Sea is exactly what he needs to help with the chronic knee injury that ultimately forced him to retire.