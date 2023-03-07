A.J. McCarron Once Got Blasted by His Own Teammates For Making a Reckless Statement About His College Team

Former Crimson Tide signal-caller A.J. McCarron is probably more famous because of his wife Katherine Webb, than he is for his football career. However, those are not the only things he is known for. McCarron was something of a loose cannon as well, a trait that was on full display when he talked about his alma mater’s football team almost 8 years ago.

The 3x BCS Champion played 4 seasons at Alabama, before declaring for the NFL Draft in 2014. He was the 164th overall pick, selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. However, his tenure in the NFL was not very illustrious. 4 years in Cincinnati, followed by one in Oakland, and 2 in Houston only resulted in a total of 18 games played, of which he started only 5.

A.J. McCarron had some choice words for his former team’s struggles

It is quite safe to say that McCarron’s best years were when he was playing for the Crimson Tide. Naturally, one would think that in such a scenario, they’d be a bit more careful talking about the one thing that gave them fame. However, McCarron let his tongue loose when he talked about the Crimson Tide’s problems on ‘The Game’. This was at a time he was still playing second fiddle in Cincinnati.

“I think one of the things that this team is lacking that hurts them the most is not having the true leaders like we had last year. Guys that, when things go bad, ‘Hey, let’s calm everybody down. Pick it back up, and go back to work. And get back on the right track.’” McCarron said. “I feel like when things go bad, this team struggles a little with bouncing back and making good plays.”

Though McCarron clarified his stance a day later, the damage had already been done. Alabama coach Nick Saban, in response, said, “I don’t really think it’s really true. Leadership is something that … we have several guys who have played a lot of football around here who do a good job… I don’t know how AJ would really know, but I don’t necessarily see that as the case.”

McCarron received heavy backlash for his comments about Alabama

Saban’s words, though not very harshly put, sent the proper message across to McCarron. However, others were not as diplomatic as Saban when talking about the former Alabama QB. Former Georgia QB Fran Tarkenton said, “AJ McCarron, he needs to be quiet,” while talking on the WJOX-FM morning show. Former teammate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Tweeted, “Can’t believe he said that about his former team.”

A.J. McCarron may have been a superstar during his college days, but that is not the case today. After his fall from grace in the NFL, he is now trying to regain his football fame in the XFL. He is now the starting signal caller for the St. Louis BattleHawks and has put up a decent performance in the first few games of the season. Whether he will last here, is still a question many will undoubtedly ask.

