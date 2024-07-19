“A Thousand Times No”: Chris Broussard on Whether Week 1 Ravens vs Chiefs is a Must Win for Lamar Jackson

While an AFC title game rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens isn’t out of the equation, the NFL arranged a litmus test by pitting them for the 2024 season opener. The Ravens will carry more pressure into that contest because they will be stepping into Arrowhead Stadium without a good record against the Chiefs since Lamar Jackson became their starting quarterback.

Advertisement

Despite those unfavorable circumstances, FS1’s Chris Broussard won’t treat this game as a must-win for Baltimore. Regardless of what happens against Kansas City, Broussard believes the Ravens’ Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the must-win game:

“A thousand times ‘no.’ You want to win. So, sure, you want to go out there and win. But you cannot even hint that this is a must-win if you’re affiliated with the Baltimore Ravens.”

Every week matters in the NFL because there are fewer games played. Despite that reality, Broussard is being practical about the Ravens’ Week 1 fate as they will still have 16 games after the Chiefs. Baltimore can still clear the table after Week 1 and possibly lock up the AFC’s top seed again.

Meanwhile, Broussard added that having new players and coaches could lead them to struggle in the season opener. While they can foster cohesion during training camp and the preseason, it might take time before the pieces come together during the games that matter.

However, while Broussard isn’t putting much weight on the Week 1 Ravens-Chiefs game, Wright calls it the biggest game on Baltimore’s schedule. In addition to the league wanting to open the 2024 season on a high note, they allow the two teams to size up a top rival.

Wright Emphasizes the Importance of the Ravens’ Week 1 Game

The NFL won’t run out of subplots to use in promoting this opening-day matchup. In addition to the AFC Championship Game rematch, the game will also feature two multiple MVP-winning quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. The showdown will also feature two elite defensive units with All-Pro talents leading the way.

Ravens fans would also like to witness how Derrick Henry will fare with Jackson. Likewise, Chiefs fans are raring to see their revamped passing attack featuring Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice, and rookie Xavier Worthy.

But as the NFL will utilize its resources to promote this matchup, Wright believes the Chiefs will still triumph over the Ravens because of Patrick Mahomes’ head-to-head record against Lamar Jackson. Mahomes has won four of their five matchups, averaging 354 passing yards and a 72.8 completion percentage per game.