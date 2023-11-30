A Year After Calling Tua Tagovailoa More Accurate Than Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill Refers to Current Dolphins as a Better Unit Than 2019 Chiefs

In the world of the NFL, there is no shortage of controversies. It sometimes starts as a friendly jab but doesn’t take long to turn into a debate. This was exactly what happened when Tyreek Hill, the star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins, made a series of assertive remarks regarding his team and even compared them to his former team, the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Hill, known for his speed and agility on the field, has once again caught the spotlight, but this time it’s for his comments off the field. Recently, Tyreek Hill claimed that his current team is a better unit than the 2019 Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1729582316073173012?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

During an interview with CBS Sports, Hill didn’t hold back his thoughts, saying, “The way our head coach [Mike McDaniel] prepares us each and every week, it’s next-level,” followed by, “This is probably a better team than when we won the Super Bowl back in Kansas City.”

While some, like Colin Cowherd of “The Herd,” dismissed Hill’s comparison, pointing to the Dolphins’ struggles against playoff contenders this season, others, like Cowherd’s co-host Jason McIntyre, acknowledge the talent on the Miami team. The debate is not just about wins and losses but also about the team dynamics, preparation, and overall talent, which Hill finds superior in his current team.

Tyreek Hill Feels Tua Is Better Than Patrick Mahomes

After a significant tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs and a shared Super Bowl victory with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill made a striking transition to the Miami Dolphins last summer. Observing his former team clinch another Super Bowl, Hill has reiterated a bold statement that might raise eyebrows: Tua Tagovailoa, in his view, surpasses the two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes in passing accuracy.

Cheetah initially had doubts about playing with Tua, but it quickly changed after spending only a season with the star QB. While comparing his current QB teammate to the former, he emphasized choosing Tua over Mahomes when it comes to accuracy. He said,

“As far as accuracy wise, I’m going with Tua all day.“

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1535663330391621638?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He had previously made similar remarks in the previous year’s preseason upon his initial collaboration with Tagovailoa, the quarterback hailing from Hawaii.

During a mini-camp in Miami, ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques shared what Hill had told the campers, emphasizing Tua’s unrivaled accuracy in Hill’s experience. He also stated that he did not want to prove Mahomes weak or less talented, as he considers him his brother.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Marcel_LJ/status/1644704035189018627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill’s bold statements will soon face the ultimate test: actual gameplay. There’s a lot of talk and speculation, but in the end, it’s all about how the Dolphins and Tagovailoa perform in their next games, especially when they go up against tough teams.