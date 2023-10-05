Deion Sanders Drops Massive Update on Travis Hunter’s Comeback, Weeks After WR’s Horrible Liver Injury

The Colorado Buffaloes face more setbacks as Coach Deion Sanders hints at an extended absence for star player Travis Hunter. With two losses already in his absence, the team eagerly awaits his return, which is still a few weeks away, The Buffaloes aim to bounce back as they head to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend.

Deion Sanders, in a recent press meet, emphasized a patient approach, revealing that two-way star Travis Hunter will be sidelined for the next two to three weeks. The goal is to bring him back after Colorado’s bye week. Coach Prime also mentions that Hunter remains involved in team practices despite not being able to play.

Deion Sanders Takes Caution with Travis Hunter’s Return

Coach Prime shared, in the press conference added on YouTube by the FOX network, that Travis Hunter is doing well and actively involved in coaching during practice. Sanders praised Hunter as one of the team’s best coaches. While Sanders hopes Travis will return after the bye week, he acknowledges Hunter’s eagerness to rejoin the team. Especially, if he sees his teammates like Shilo Sanders and Myles Slusher back in action.

“Travis is doing well. He was out at practice today coaching his butt off. He’s one of the best coaches we have … It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week.” Deion Sanders said in the press conference.

With Colorado’s bye week scheduled for Oct. 21, there’s optimism that Travis Hunter could make a comeback on Oct. 28 when they face UCLA.

A look at Travis Hunter’s Coach injury and Heartfelt Exchange with Coach Prime

Hunter’s injury, a lacerated liver, occurred during an intense game against Colorado State, courtesy of a brutal late hit by Henry Blackburn. Although he briefly returned to the game, Hunter was eventually taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, raising hopes for his recovery before the UCLA matchup.

In a touching video shared by Well Off Media a few days ago, Deion Sanders reads a text from Travis Hunter to the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter expressed his commitment to play but received a heartfelt response from Coach Prime, who emphasized Hunters’ health and future.

“No. You ain’t ready, and I care about you more than I care about this game. You’re gonna change the game of football one day, when you’re healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever will be and ever was. Relax and get healthy, I love you son,” Coach Prime added.

Colorado’s defense has faced tough times, allowing a total of 90 points in consecutive losses to Oregon and USC. Their season record stands at 3-2. Travis Hunter, a versatile player on both offense and defense, has contributed with 16 receptions for 233 yards, an interception, 9 tackles, and 2 pass breakups and is being missed badly by the unit.