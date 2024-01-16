Jason Kelce Said This About Retirement Just Three Days Before His Bucs Matchup

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cardinals v Eagles DEC 31 December 31, 2023, Philadelphia, PA, USA: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) comes off the field before the NFL football matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 31, 2023.

Eagles legendary center, Jason Kelce, hinted at retirement throughout the season. Days before the Monday Night Wild Card matchup against the Buccaneers, he suggested that if the Eagles lost, it might be the end of his illustrious career. The outcome appeared inevitable looking at the Eagles’ recent struggles.

The 36-year-old offensive lineman discussed the uncertainty of his future in football in a candid interview before the game day. Jason reflected on his father’s advice, talking about the unpredictable nature of a player’s career, stating that one moment could mark the end. Probably, he knew that the moment could come as soon as Monday night. Jason said, via NBC Sports:

“I try to remind guys that I’ve done this, and my dad’s told me this from the moment I started playing football: You step off the curb one day, and that could be the end of your career.” “If it’s this year, which it very well could be, we want to make sure that we’re ready to go when football’s done. So you try and approach every game with that mindset. But obviously, the closer and the older you get to that being, a realization puts it out in front maybe a little bit more.” Jason added.

Jason Kelce possibly contemplated retirement after last season’s Super Bowl loss. However, the veteran center returned with a renewed determination for one final pursuit of a second Super Bowl in his 13th season. During the same interview, Jason also discussed the importance of being prepared for life after the game.

Jason Kelce is a beloved figure in the NFL. He boasts multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro honors. He is certainly one of the most widely respected players in the franchise, who now awaits his spot at Canton.

Jason Kelce In Tears After Reigning NFC Champions Get Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Jason Kelce’s tearful gaze at the field was one of the most hurtful sights as the clock wound down in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Kelce’s emotional moment resonated with fans amidst uncertainties about Nick Sirianni’s coaching future, Jalen Hurts’ quarterback role, team dynamics, or any other issue the team was facing.

The prospect of witnessing Kelce in an Eagles uniform for the last time left both supporters and critics feeling a sense of sadness despite these team struggles.

Jason Kelce shared a poignant moment with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as tears dropped down his eyes. A journalist prompted speculation that he might have conveyed his retirement plans as the final whistle blew.

A stalwart of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2011, Jason Kelce was the first rookie in team history to start all regular-season games at center. He also played a pivotal role in securing the Eagles’ first Super Bowl.

Thinking about what positives to take from this update? Fans can catch one last glimpse of Kelce in action at this year’s Pro Bowl.