“Mom and Dad Split Up”: Shedeur Sanders Says He Didn’t Get Wrapped Christmas Gifts from Deion Sanders After Divorce

Shedeur Sanders was just an 11-year-old boy when his parents, Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders, parted ways in 2013. Growing up in a divided family, Shedeur previously reminisced about having separate Thanksgiving dinners with each parent on his podcast.

In a heartfelt conversation with his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., on the Christmas special episode of the 2Legendary Podcast, Shedeur reflected on what it was like celebrating Christmas after his parents’ divorce. The Colorado QB shared a bittersweet memory of how, after the divorce, the presents from Deion arrived as unwrapped online purchases from Amazon.

“We didn’t even get the gifts wrapped up. Mom and Dad split up, and it was no more gifts wrapped up from Dad. It was straight brown boxes or whatever, just straight up. It came in the mail from Amazon.”

Sanders Jr. provided insight into why they never received wrapped gifts, explaining that Coach Prime didn’t believe in Santa. Moreover, Deion Jr. added that it was because Deion Sanders always wanted to let it be known that it was him getting the gifts for the family and not Santa.

“He wasn’t about to let anyone take credit for his hard work. We don’t even know him (Santa). So it was like, why would I let him take the credit? I did this my whole life every day. I’m the one getting y’all the gifts. Y’all need to be thankful for these gifts. Yeah, so I never believed in Santa,” Deion added with a touch of humor.

In response, Shedeur acknowledged that he did receive some gifts from Deion during his early years, but it was his mom, Pilar, who was “pushing that narrative.” This remark made Deion Sanders Jr. reflect on how things were a lot different for him when he was young.

Reflecting on their childhood, Deion Sanders Jr. noted that Coach Prime learned from his mistakes with him and his mom, Colyn Chambers, and made corrections in his second marriage, with Pilar. Deion’s elder son also admitted that his father was never a holiday spirit type of person.

“He (Deion Sanders) learned a lot of things he did wrong with us and did them right with y’all. But y’all also lived with him every day. So it was different. He’s not like a holiday spirit type of person.”

After celebrating Christmas with family, Shedeur will now prioritize the upcoming Alamo Bowl game between Colorado and the BYU Cougars on December 28. A win would be the best Christmas present he could share with his dad.