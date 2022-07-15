Tom Brady net worth in 2022 is $50 million less than what Floyd Mayweather earned from a single boxing match

Tom Brady is the NFL’s greatest player, and he’s built a massive net worth from his career. However, Floyd Mayweather may just have the NFL GOAT beat.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million.

Tom Brady has made less money in his career than Floyd Mayweather made in a single fight

Floyd Mayweather is perhaps the most successful boxer of all time. He retired with an unbeaten 50-0 record, beating every threat to his throne.

Mayweather’s total career earnings have crossed $1 billion. Floyd Mayweather’s net worth is $450 million. He owns a watch made of 18-karat white gold and is encrusted with 260 emerald-cut diamonds called the ‘Billionaire Watch’ worth $18 million.

Rocky Marciano's

Mayweather’s fight against Conor McGregor was his greatest moment. The win moved him above legendary boxer Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record.

It also netted him a record breaking $300 million. The $300 million payout was the largest ever in sports history. Mayweather truly knows what it is to be rich.

That wasn’t the first time Mayweather’s fight topped or equaled Brady’s net worth, however. His fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 paid him $250 million.

It’s incredible to see that Mayweather’s status was so high that he earned more in single boxing matches than Brady has earned his entire career. However, that’s just how business goes.

