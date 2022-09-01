“Aaron Rodgers’ biggest comeback victory was Percocet magic,” suggests NFL Twitter after $200 million QB’s jittery interview goes viral

After admitting that he played innumerable games after consuming Percocet, one of Aaron Rodgers’ old interviews has suddenly gone viral.

Aaron Rodgers is one of a kind. On the football field, he has been one of most consistent performers in recent times. After all, winning back-to-back MVPs is not an easy task to accomplish.

Moreover, off the field, the $200 million worth Green Bay superstar has the tendency to knowingly, and maybe even unknowingly find ways of staying in the news.

Right from his expert commentary on Covid vaccines to admitting that he consumed ayahuasca, Aaron just knows how to make the headlines on a regular basis.

Recently, Aaron made an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast where he criticized the NFL for its treatment of injured athletes. Moreover, he admitted that he has played while on painkillers and added that several other top footballers also do the same.

Aaron Rodgers’ old interview sends NFL Twitter into a frenzy

“I played on Percocet. It was more for pain management, so I wasn’t taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately,” Rodgers said.

As expected, Aaron’s comments resulted in a Twitter frenzy. Amidst all the hullabaloo, an old Rodgers post game interview started going crazy viral.

In that particular 2018 game, Aaron had led the Packers to an astonishing victory against the Bears. Entering into the final frame, the Green Bay-based franchise was trailing by 17 points but they still managed to win. The win tied the biggest comeback of Aaron’s career.

After the game, Rodgers explained during the interview that his knee injury was giving him a hard time but he came back on the field and played his part in the astounding victory.

While explaining all this, Rodgers was a little jittery which is why, fans are speculating that this has to be one of those times when Rodgers played on Percocet.

-10000 this is one of the times Aaron Rodgers played on Percocet “My knee” https://t.co/iYbTjFRGF3 pic.twitter.com/ewbQEzpFx7 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) August 29, 2022

This man Aaron Rodgers must’ve taken the strongest pain pills during halftime. He was absolutely geeked out of his mind during the post game interview 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SEMLhBMike — Jake Rogers (@JMRogers14) September 10, 2018

The biggest demonstration of toughness in this game was Aaron Rodgers trying not to laugh in the post-game interview. #GoPackGo https://t.co/cU6NFZ0qPA pic.twitter.com/DeRsQgdcoC — slingy24 🐜 (@slingy24) October 17, 2021

No one can tell for sure if that was the case, unless Rodgers himself comes out and declares the “comeback game Percocet speculations” to be true. While not many players would do that, we are talking about Aaron Rodgers here and when he is involved, no outlandish idea can be thrown out of the window.

Aaron has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders this season as the Packers don’t have Davante Adams now. Aaron would have to lead his side from the front in order to replicate the kind of performances he delivered in the last two seasons.

