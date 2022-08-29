NFL fans can’t digest $250 million Tom Brady being voted the best player over Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady was recently voted the best player in the league by his peers. However, NFL fans are not pleased to see Aaron Rodgers on the third spot on the list.

Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks of all time. The man is incredibly hungry to succeed at the highest level even after winning more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise.

The $250 million worth quarterback had once famously stated that he wants to continue in the NFL till he is 45 years old. Needless to say, it required an incredible amount of skill and dedication to achieve such a feat but Brady eventually managed to do so without much hassle.

Moreover, the Tampa Bay superstars was recently voted the best player in the NFL by his peers. This is the fourth time when Tom has received the highest number of votes.

NFL fans are not pleased to see Tom Brady getting more votes than Aaron Rodgers

The 3-time MVP is still getting the kind of respect he deserves from his peers because the kind of career he has had is just astonishingly good.

However, a lot of fans on Twitter weren’t pleased to see Brady getting the top spot on the list of Top 100 players in the league. Aaron Donald got the second highest votes and the reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is placed at the third position on the list.

Apparently, Rodgers fans were not pleased to see Brady getting the top spot even when Aaron has been the most valuable player for the last seasons.

Tom Brady's last 2 seasons: • 66.7 completion %

• 83 TDs

• 24 INTs Aaron Rodgers' last 2 seasons: • 69.8 completion %

• 85 TDs

• 8 INTs Rodgers also won 2 MVPs in that time span. There's no one more deserving than Aaron Rodgers for that #1 spot. pic.twitter.com/uC31Mb0mqc — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) August 29, 2022

Aaron Rodgers won back to back MVPs and Tom Brady was ranked higher going into this season after Brady decided he needed to retire then went back on that decision. Does not make sense to me. — coop (@LocalLegendCoop) August 29, 2022

Anyone who voted Tom Brady over Aaron rodgers for best player in the NFL should be in jail — Joe Gargalon (@joegargalon) August 29, 2022

Aaron Rodgers: Wins back to back MVP’s NFL: Ranks him 3rd on their top 100 players list What the fuck??? Make it make sense. How in the world is Tom Brady better. — Uncovered Sports Network (@uncoverdsports) August 29, 2022

Tom Brady is ranked #1 on the NFL top 100???? What did he possibly do better last season than Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald, Jonathan Taylor and TJ Watt?? Come on now — Matt Kunneman (@quarterbackmatt) August 29, 2022

Rodgers fans were infuriated with the fact that despite better stats and back-to-back MVPs, the Green Bay star couldn’t get more votes than Tom, who apparently had decided to retire earlier this year before un-retiring in a matter of weeks.

There is no doubt about the fact that Tom Brady is indeed one of those who define the sport for generations. However, he has a lot to prove this season.

The retirement saga really suggested that Tom is a bit undecided about how he wants to proceed. With Rob Gronkowski no longer active in the league, Brady has a lot riding on his shoulders.

As far Rodgers is concerned, even he would be under a little bit of pressure as there is no Davante Adams in the unit to aid him. It will be interesting to see how the two superstars perform in the coming season.

