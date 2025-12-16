Aaron Rodgers Can Help the Packers Clinch a Playoff Berth in Week 16

Aaron Rodgers may have left the Green Bay Packers three years ago following a somewhat messy divorce, but he still has love for Wisconsin. That much was clear earlier this year when his Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Packers in Week 8.

During both the pregame and postgame, Rodgers showed he had maintained strong relationships not only with many former teammates, but also with members of the staff. Now, heading into Week 16, with both his new team and his former team fighting for playoff spots late in the 2025 regular season, there is a way he can help both at the same time.

Two birds with one stone, as they say. In Week 16, Rodgers will have his sights set on pushing Pittsburgh one step closer to clinching a postseason berth, while also helping Green Bay secure its own playoff spot.

At 8-6, the Steelers can’t clinch a playoff berth this week. Though they could do it next week if they get a few bounces from the Baltimore Ravens.

But the Packers, who are 9-4-1, can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16. And they can do it very simply, and with the help of Rodgers. If Green Bay wins or ties this week and Rodgers can beat the 8-6 Detroit Lions, the Packers are home free.

The Packers can clinch a playoff spot this week. Here’s how: pic.twitter.com/iQKNBfI3dI — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 16, 2025

The Packers have not won the NFC North since Rodgers’ departure (though they still have a chance this year). This would be their third straight playoff appearance without the iconic QB, however. They’ve gone 1-2 in the postseason so far during the Jordan Love era.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, will have to wait on any clinching scenarios. However, a win this week would significantly boost their chances and could give them an opportunity to clinch in Week 17.

If the Steelers beat the Lions this week and the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and the Ravens lose one of their next two games (vs. New England, @ Green Bay), Pittsburgh punches its ticket in Week 17. If the Ravens lose both of those games, which is entirely possible considering the quality of opponent, the Steelers just need to win one of their next two to win their first division title since 2020.