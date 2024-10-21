mobile app bar

Davante Adams Seems to Throw Shades at His New Team Just 72 Hours After Being Traded

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) takes the field for warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) takes the field for warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

As Davante Adams’ surprise trade from the Raiders came to light, a spark of hope ignited among Jets fans for a comeback this season. However, the hype was short-lived as A-Rod’s crew fell to their fourth straight defeat in the Week 7 matchup against the Steelers.

While this setback was somewhat expected, especially with all the abrupt changes, what probably no one had on their bingo cards was that Adams would go on to throw shade at his new team after the 37-15 loss.

Addressing the media post-game, the star wide receiver discussed this week’s performance and was candid in expressing his disappointment, citing the team’s inability to finish drives and get the ball into the end zone as reasons behind their poor performance. Adams wasn’t also shy about pointing out the Jets’ continued pattern of doing the same thing over and over again.

“Just didn’t execute — in the opportunities or in the moments that we had to. We just didn’t execute, didn’t finish, and that’s been the underlying thing with kind of this team this year.”

Not so surprisingly, the former Raiders’ shade at the Jets didn’t escape the keen eyes of NFL fans, who were quick to point it out. One fan even noted how it has been a mere 72 hours since Adams’ trade to New York, and the receiver is already pointing fingers at his new teammates.

Another football fan called out the receiver for dumping the blame on his teammates and avoiding accountability, comparing him to A-Rod who had done the same with Mike Williams.

Some fans also threw jabs at Adams, joking that he’ll request a trade once again next week.

Clearly, fans have yet to warm up to Adams. And despite all the remarks about another trade request, let’s not forget that the receiver himself pushed to be a part of the Jets.

Davante Adams’ switch to New York

The Jets reunited their star quarterback with his former Packers teammate by trading for Adams in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2025. And as the wide receiver arrived in the Big Apple, he had high hopes for the rest of the season and expressed feeling like he was in a “better place” with the Jets.

“It’s a weird thing to say that I’m happy, but obviously it was time for a change,” Adams said via NFL. “This whole thing transpired a little weird, but at the end of the day, we’re in a better place.”

However, it seems Adams spoke too soon, as this week’s defeat marked his second loss at the hands of the Steelers within a week, following the Raiders’ Week 6 loss. Ironically, both his former and current teams now share a concerning 2-5 record.

If this continues, the 31-year-old wide receiver, who turns 32 in December, might not have the luxury of staying with the Jets by the end of the 2024 season. Whether he can retire gracefully is another question.

In his debut, Adams scored just three receptions for 30 yards, clearly in need of establishing his footing on the field. Next week’s matchup against the Patriots who’re on a losing streak of 1-6, brings an opportunity for the Packers duo to make a comeback.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these