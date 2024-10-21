Davante Adams Seems to Throw Shades at His New Team Just 72 Hours After Being Traded

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) takes the field for warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

As Davante Adams’ surprise trade from the Raiders came to light, a spark of hope ignited among Jets fans for a comeback this season. However, the hype was short-lived as A-Rod’s crew fell to their fourth straight defeat in the Week 7 matchup against the Steelers.

While this setback was somewhat expected, especially with all the abrupt changes, what probably no one had on their bingo cards was that Adams would go on to throw shade at his new team after the 37-15 loss.

Addressing the media post-game, the star wide receiver discussed this week’s performance and was candid in expressing his disappointment, citing the team’s inability to finish drives and get the ball into the end zone as reasons behind their poor performance. Adams wasn’t also shy about pointing out the Jets’ continued pattern of doing the same thing over and over again.

“Just didn’t execute — in the opportunities or in the moments that we had to. We just didn’t execute, didn’t finish, and that’s been the underlying thing with kind of this team this year.”

Not so surprisingly, the former Raiders’ shade at the Jets didn’t escape the keen eyes of NFL fans, who were quick to point it out. One fan even noted how it has been a mere 72 hours since Adams’ trade to New York, and the receiver is already pointing fingers at his new teammates.

I’m sure his new teammates appreciate him throwing shade at them after he’s only been a Jet for 72 hours. — AJ (@anthonymazzajr) October 21, 2024

So… you’re saying “you” did not make a difference? — Drinkin’ Bourbon & Talkin’ Sports.com (@DBTSportsUP) October 21, 2024

Another football fan called out the receiver for dumping the blame on his teammates and avoiding accountability, comparing him to A-Rod who had done the same with Mike Williams.

Ah so Rodgers brought in a perfect teammate. Someone, who just like Rodgers, likes to throw his teammates under the bus. Just what the dysfunctional #nyjets needed. — TheGangGreen.com (@theganggreencom) October 21, 2024

Some fans also threw jabs at Adams, joking that he’ll request a trade once again next week.

Requesting trade again in 2 weeks confirmed — Do〽️ (@hooltras1944) October 21, 2024

Clearly, fans have yet to warm up to Adams. And despite all the remarks about another trade request, let’s not forget that the receiver himself pushed to be a part of the Jets.

Davante Adams’ switch to New York

The Jets reunited their star quarterback with his former Packers teammate by trading for Adams in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2025. And as the wide receiver arrived in the Big Apple, he had high hopes for the rest of the season and expressed feeling like he was in a “better place” with the Jets.

“It’s a weird thing to say that I’m happy, but obviously it was time for a change,” Adams said via NFL. “This whole thing transpired a little weird, but at the end of the day, we’re in a better place.”

However, it seems Adams spoke too soon, as this week’s defeat marked his second loss at the hands of the Steelers within a week, following the Raiders’ Week 6 loss. Ironically, both his former and current teams now share a concerning 2-5 record.

If this continues, the 31-year-old wide receiver, who turns 32 in December, might not have the luxury of staying with the Jets by the end of the 2024 season. Whether he can retire gracefully is another question.

In his debut, Adams scored just three receptions for 30 yards, clearly in need of establishing his footing on the field. Next week’s matchup against the Patriots who’re on a losing streak of 1-6, brings an opportunity for the Packers duo to make a comeback.