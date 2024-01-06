Mina Kimes Reasons How Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs are Still Going to Make the AFC Championship Game

Mina Kimes thinks that the Chiefs still have the potential to reach the AFC Championship game. The NFL Insider recently discussed the playoff chances of all teams during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show, asserting her faith in the team, despite the challenges they have faced this season. Had she made this statement a day after the Chiefs secured their 3rd Super Bowl victory after defeating the Eagles, no one would have questioned her judgment. However fast forward 11 months and her assertion seems increasingly implausible.

The Chiefs have experienced a significant drop-off, marking a massively flawed year for their offense. Despite making the playoffs on the back of some lackluster performances, Kimes gives the reasoning behind her assertion and tells how Patrick Mahomes and Co are still going to the AFC Championship game.

In a viral take, Mina cites the reason that aside from the Baltimore Ravens, all the teams in the AFC have their own issues. She said the Dolphins are struggling defensively because of their injuries this late in the season, which was evident from their poor showing against the Ravens. She feels the Jaguars have been a mess and despite a great season from the Browns, they will succumb in the playoffs to their divisional rivals, Baltimore.

“I think the Kansas City Chiefs will still play in the AFC Championship. I think outside of the Baltimore Ravens, when you look around the conference, all the AFC teams are pretty flawed. Talk about Miami’s defense, we’ll see what happens with Buffalo, the Jags are a mess but they’ll probably win”

This presents the Chiefs an opportunity to make a deep run into the playoffs because as flawed as their offense has been this season, they still have a defense capable of winning them games. The Mahomes factor cannot be discarded. She said-

“Browns are scary but they will get knocked out by the Ravens. So when you look around, one team has Mahomes. I know their offense has been a mess but their defence still looks pretty damn good.”

The Chiefs clinched their eighth consecutive AFC West championship after a dry, and disappointing couple weeks. That’s why most people remain skeptical about their conference prospects. While Kimes does have a valid argument, the truth of the matter is that the Chiefs’ offense has become increasingly predictable, which is not something that is a glaring issue with the other teams. Will Mahomes be able to carry his offense, even as his defense continues to pull its weight?

Mina Kimes Believes in the Chief’s Defense

Mina Kimes asserted that the Chiefs could make it to the AFC game, based on the strength of their defense. While her claim might seem far-fetched considering the performances of the defending champions this season, her assessment of their defense appears accurate as Kansas City boasts one of the meanest and leanest defensive units.

The Chief’s defense is conceding only 285.8 yards to opposing offenses, ranking 2nd only to the Browns. Additionally, their 32 TDs allowed are the 5th best in the league. They are limiting opponents under to 18 points a game as per Fox Sports. Despite facing criticism, they still maintain an average of 356 yards of total offense, which is better than 23 other teams in the league. However, they are scoring less than 23 points per game and have registered only 38 TDs, representing a marked decline from the nearly 30 points and 61 TDs they scored last year as per Stat Muse.

Despite some fans agreeing with Mina, most fans disagreed with the NFL Insider’s take and blasted her on social media. Fans felt she was out of her mind considering the Chiefs were lucky to even make the playoffs. They said-

A fan said -” Ppl think because the Pats would always start off slow and still make the AFC championships that Chiefs can do the same thing. They don’t have Brady.” Another one chimed in and said -” C’mon now. I’ve watched every game and I’d happy just to win the first round game. We stink this year.” A fan stated -” The Chiefs haven’t been as good as previous years all season.” A fan tweeted -” Mina is high as f*ck, if she thinks that’s gonna happen.” Others said -“

Fans might disagree, but the reality is championships are not won in January. While the attack wins you games, defenses win you championships. The Chiefs and Andy Reid boast of experience to win clutch games and navigate the tricky waters of playoffs. With a couple of playoff wins under their belt, the team will be brimming with confidence.

Defenses have won championships in the past- the Patriots dynasties were all built on great defenses. The Giants teams that upset Brady and Co. in 2 SBs, did so on the back of their defense. The Chiefs qualified for playoffs with a 10-6 record and finished their season away to the Chargers.