“Hating A*s Mf”: Micah Parsons Brutally Fires Back At “Fake A*s Cowboys Fan” Skip Bayless For Trashing His Ability To Play

The Dallas Cowboys‘ loss to the Green Bay Packers has been more than just an exit from the postseason. It shattered the hopes of fans, who have now developed a familiarity with their early playoff exits for 28 years. In the aftermath of the 48-32 loss of the No.2 to the No. 7 seed, the fans were utterly disappointed. However, Micah Parsons had a hard time against Jordan Love’s offense, only to face the wrath of the Cowboys fans including Skip Bayless.

Hopping on to the widespread criticism, even the NFL analyst and Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless couldn’t hold his discontentment with the team. He wasn’t spared from the vetting as the commentator openly questioned his priority and his balling skills via X. However, tired of the narrative that has blamed him for being a 245-pound sacrifice to strength for speed, Micah Parsons made sure to fire back brutally.

“You just a hating a*s mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real shit, fake a*s cowboys fan!!”

Micah Parsons has been in the headlines especially after the Green Bay Packers shut him down during the game, which was seen as a big strategic step from LaFleur. Moreover, Parsons’ struggle with the physical nature of the Packers was evident as his speed failed to stop them.

A feud unfolded as a fan chose Bayless commenting, “Skip has been a Cowboy longer than you, relax Champ.”

Amidst the chatter, fans compared Parsons to a kid who couldn’t face the Packers. A fan with the sentiment wrote, “You got thrown around like a kid playing a grown man sport. You guys didn’t even show up to play,” with more to add.

Another voice used his sarcasm to burn him, writing, “Micah Parsons and me, two guys watching the Playoffs from the couch this weekend!”

A fan was straightforward as he uttered, “Micah you’ve got a lot of growing up to do.“

One fan struck him back with a brutal hit commenting, “Nah don’t come back now, you was hiding this whole time.”

Moreover, Skip Bayless supplemented his online criticism on his show after his favorite team’s elimination.

Skip Bayless Vocally Rips Micah Parsons After the Disheartening Cowboys Loss

Skip Bayless’ heart shredded into pieces, seeing his favorite team get ripped for yet another year at the playoffs. The disappointment became evident as he appeared on his show firing on all cylinders to blame Micah Parsons for his underperformance.

“Micah Parsons, unfortunately, proved to be a better podcaster than a playmaker,” said Bayless. He continued, “I kept saying, it’s too soon, Micah. Unless you wanna retire next year and become a media member.”

The narrative also led Parsons to tweet earlier, in a post now deleted from X. All doubters were referred to as delusional by Parsons who blamed him for the failure in a ‘be forgotten or be phenomenal’ show.

As fans supported Bayless torching the linebacker, ML Football’s claims that the fans were fed up seemed true. However, many assumed it to as misdirected anger at Parsons who missed Bayless’ show last season.