Aaron Rodgers Gives Exact Date for His Return to the Jets After Surprising the Team With Workout Video

Ever since his Achilles injury in the season-opener, Aaron Rodgers has been itching to make a quick return. He has been teasing fans with updates about his recovery and appears to be on a mission to return early. In fact, he has now initiated a countdown for the fans.

After just three months of recovery from a season-ending Achilles tear, Rodgers has pitched a date for his return to the Jets to start practicing. According to Jay Glazer, the four-time MVP has blown the minds of the Green Gang by sending them a video of his workout.

Glazer stated that A-Rod could start practicing with the Jets as early as December 2nd. If the team is still running for a playoff berth by then, Rodgers will try to play. In the video by ‘Fox NFL‘, when asked if there is a slight chance of the possible return of Rodgers this season, Glazer said,

“More than a slight chance. He has gone back to the Jets this week and started training with them. He sent the Jets video of him working out this week. It kinda blew their minds,” followed by, “In Aaron Rodgers’s mind, he is telling the Jets that I like to start practising as early as Dec 2nd. That is just a couple of weeks from now. And if they are still in the playoff contention, he does mean he will try to play sometime around the middle of December.”

During his appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee show’, the four-time MVP has previously said that he is looking to make a quick return and has been working on his recovery and different modalities ever since the surgery.

Could Aaron Rodgers’ Return Help the Jets?

The belief that Rodgers could play again this season after suffering an Achilles injury gave Jets fans some hope in yet another abysmal season. The fact that he could return to the game against the Washington Commanders in Week 16 of this season will be nothing short of a miracle.

The Jets currently have a cat in hell’s chance of making the playoffs. They are currently 4-6 with Zach Wilson and would have to win 3 out of the next 4 games to keep their playoff dream alive. During that period, they will take on the Texans, the Falcons, and the Miami Dolphins twice. The recent 32-6 loss against the Bills was their third consecutive defeat.

The Texans are on a good run and currently occupy the wildcard spot in the AFC. The Dolphins are at the top of the AFC East and are chasing the top seed. The only possible win they can get is against the Falcons. Even if they do grind out 3 wins by that time, one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns, stands in his way.

Achilles injuries take almost 9 to 12 months to heal, and the recovery in 3 months is unheard of. The Jets’ biggest fan, Rich Eisen, recently expressed that Rodgers shouldn’t get the green signal to return to the field. He said,

“Any doctors that would medically clear a 39-year old just 3 months removed from Achilles tendon surgery behind this Jets protection might get their license revoked.”

Should A-Rod rush his recovery and try to return this season, considering he is pushing 40? A return next season would be more appropriate. That will give the Jets ample time to rebuild and bring in players like Devante Adams to strengthen the roster.