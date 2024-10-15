Aaron Rodgers Hail Marys: When, Where & Against Whom Has the Jets QB Thrown His Four TDs?

Aaron Rodgers set social media ablaze on Monday night. But this time, the firestorm came because of an on-field action, not an off-field comment.

On the New York Jets’ final play of the first half, Rodgers appeared in vintage form and tossed a 52-yard Hail Mary to Allen Lazard. The long-distance connection gave New York a much-needed adrenaline jolt and helped cut the Buffalo Bills’ halftime edge to three points (20-17).

Rodgers is the king of the Hail Mary. Tonight’s touchdown was the fourth-such scoring toss – his first in a Jets uniform – and left some of the world’s best athletes picking their jaws up off the floor.

Why is Aaron so good at that — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 15, 2024

Right!! It’s ridiculous! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2024

Each of Rodgers’ first three Hail Mary scores transpired during his time with the Green Bay Packers. His initial success took place one day after his 32nd birthday, when he hooked up with tight end Richard Rodgers for a 61-yard game-winning touchdown against the Detroit Lions (27-23).

The second and third Hail Mary touchdowns of Rodgers’ illustrious career occurred in the playoffs. In the 2015 Divisional round, he pulled Green Bay away from the brink of elimination by finding Jeff Janis from 41 yards out at the end of regulation versus the Arizona Cardinals. The throw came moments after Rodgers linked up with Janis for a 60-yard Hail Mary on 4th-and-20 to keep the Packers alive.

Still, to this day, the Jeff Janis Hail Mary is the greatest throw ever made pic.twitter.com/usMnWJCSiN — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) October 10, 2024

Rodgers didn’t wait long to fire another Hail Mary out of his right arm. The following season – at the end of the first half in the 2016 Wild Card round – he placed a beautiful ball in the bucket of longtime friend Randall Cobb from 42 yards away. The scoring play gave the Packers a 14-6 lead over the New York Giants in a game they went on to win 38-13.

You can watch all four of Rodgers’ Hail Mary touchdowns in the video below.

All four @AaronRodgers12 Hail Marys in all their glory. pic.twitter.com/GS6vWMuxuG — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2024

Rodgers’ heroics didn’t lead to a New York victory. He may never capture a second Super Bowl trophy. But nobody can dispute his title of Hail Mary king.