Aaron Rodgers Halloween Costume 2022: After Nailing The John Wick Look Last Year, Here’s How The Packers Quarterback Stole the Limelight This Time

A-Rod is one of a kind. Love him, hate him, but you simply can’t ignore him. Aaron has a habit of staying in the news for a variety of reasons. Right from expert analysis on Covid vaccines to explaining the benefits of ayahuasca, the man always finds a way to say something controversial about an anti mainstream topic.

Apart from all this, and of course his on field performances, the man often trends for nailing different looks on Halloween. One has to admit that his overall personality really allows him to absolutely kill certain outfits.

Last year, he was seen dressed up as John Wick around halloween and Oh Boy, didn’t he raise a few eyebrows with his pictures. It was tough to distinguish him from Keanu Reeves.

Aaron Rodgers Dressed as Jim From ‘The Office’ This Halloween

Moreover, he also nailed the Con Air Nicholas Cage look with absolute perfection. Both, the Cage and the Wick look required long hair, something Rodgers maintained for a long time before finally getting rid of the man bun this year.

As far as the 2022 Halloween is concerned, a few days ago, Rodgers celebrated the day with his teammates and came in dressed as Jim Halpert from the globally renowned sitcom, The Office.

The Office lovers would know that Jim was known for not being into costumes and he always went in with the least interesting look on Halloween. Rodgers followed the same path and went in dressed as Jim carrying Dave’s name tag.

Actually Jim attended one of the Halloween parties on the show by putting up Dave’s name tag and didn’t put on an interesting costume. Rodgers imitated that but didn’t really seem too happy about it.

On the Pat McAfee Show, he admitted that this year’s costume wasn’t as interesting as his last year’s costume was. Moreover, Aaron didn’t upload any images in the Jim look on his social media handle.

However, teammate Randall Cobb’s wife Aiyda shared a few pictures from the party in which Rodgers was seen dressed as Jim. This year, Aaron’s performances haven’t been as good as he would have expected them to be which might be a reason behind his toned down Halloween celebrations.

