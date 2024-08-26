“Aaron Rodgers Has the Ability to Take The Jets & Win the Division”: Herm Edwards

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for a second debut with the Jets and former New York Jets head coach Herm Edwards is rallying behind the veteran QB. There are a lot of doubts regarding Rodgers’ performance in the upcoming season, considering his age and the fact that he spent the entirety of last season recovering from an Achilles injury, but Edwards remains optimistic.

“Been a long time, by the way,” is what he had to say which eventually spoke volumes about the Jets’ AFC East title drought, stretching back to 2002 when Edwards himself was at the helm.

During an ESPN SportsCenter segment, Edwards weighed in on the team’s prospects under Rodgers’ leadership.

“A great defense, they’re got some really good players on offense as well. So, Aaron Rodgers now has the ability to take this team and win the division.”

According to Edwards, the quarterback’s decision to join the Jets wasn’t random but driven by a desire to bring glory back to the organization, and he thinks the veteran QB can do it.

Edwards’ perspective makes sense when you consider the current AFC East landscape. The Patriots’ iron grip on the division has loosened, while the Bills, despite their recent dominance, face questions after a quiet offseason. The Dolphins made waves in 2023, but they remain a beatable opponent.

This shift opens a window for the Jets. With their well-rounded roster and the addition of Rodgers, they’re poised to challenge for the division crown. The team has also addressed key weaknesses from last season, further bolstering their chances.

Adding to the fan’s excitement, there’s also a buzz around Rodgers himself. Reports suggest he’s showing flashes of his prime form, particularly in critical game situations. However, at 40, while his arm remains as formidable as ever, it’s his lower body that’s under scrutiny.

Can Rodgers’ Achilles handle his return to the battlefield?

For aging quarterbacks, it’s often the legs that give out first. And given Rodgers’ Achilles tear and subsequent surgery, his challenge now is proving that his surgically repaired left leg can withstand the rigors of the game.

However, early signs from training camp are also quite encouraging. Rodgers has been practicing without apparent limitations, which shows his recovery is on track. Head coach Robert Saleh gave a detailed observation after a joint practice with the Giants:

“You can tell that he’s gaining more and more confidence in it because he’s not afraid to run and leave the pocket. He’s been doing it if you guys notice during our routes on air, during individual and group.”

If Saleh’s assessment holds true and Rodgers’ lower body maintains its strength throughout the season, the Green & White fans have a reason for excitement. The team’s potential suddenly looks limitless with a fully mobile Rodgers at the helm.

Now, if Rodgers can combine his legendary arm talent with his renewed mobility, the Jets might just be in for a thrilling ride.