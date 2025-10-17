“Fire His A**”: Jets Fans Are Livid at Aaron Glenn for Comparing Justin Fields to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

It’s the same old story with the New York Jets in 2025. Sorry, Gang Green. At 0-6, this season is pretty much lost, so rookie head coach Aaron Glenn needs to focus on finding some positives. And a win, if that’s not too much to ask.

Advertisement

However, Glenn has a lot of issues to deal with on this team, not least of which is the play of their big offseason signing, starting QB Justin Fields. The embattled 26-year-old had a historically rough game in front of an international crowd last week, finishing with nine completions, nine sacks, and -10 passing yards overall.

It obviously led to calls for the journeyman QB to be benched—although the Jets nearly won that game, falling 13-11 to the Denver Broncos in the end—and Glenn has been fielding plenty of questions about what could have been done differently. One of the more nuanced questions focused specifically on Fields’ well-documented tendency to hold onto the ball too long. Glenn attempted to address it.

“When you look at the time he gets the ball out, some of those have been his best games, when he’s holding the ball three seconds or whatnot. That’s who he is,” said the head coach in a presser.

“Sometimes it’s play calls, the way he sees things. I’m not sitting here saying he doesn’t need to get the ball out – there’s some quick game where the ball needs to come out. You work on those in practice. There’s also an element of, we know who that player ish.”

Glenn acknowledges that his player needs to do better while protecting him overall. Fair enough. But it’s the comparisons he makes between Fields and perennial MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen that have really drawn the ire of Jets fans.

“You look at Lamar [Jackson], his numbers getting the ball out is higher than Justin’s. Josh Allen’s numbers are higher than Justin’s. I think everybody tends to see who those guys are and understand that. For some reason, they don’t understand Justin,” Glenn continued.

The fact is, Glenn’s wrong about the numbers. Fields’ 3.22 seconds to throw is the second-highest in the NFL after only Jacoby Brissett, according to PFF. Jackson and Allen are both in the top 12 as well, but no one who’s started more than one game holds it longer than Fields. On PFR, Fields also leads the league in pocket time, at 2.7 seconds.

It’s no wonder Jets fans are sick of Glenn’s excuses and want to see something change, namely the team’s starting QB. Capable veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who has a 28-29-1 all-time record, is waiting in the wings.

“One day, we will have a Head Coach who can read the room. One day….” said one exasperated fan.

“This clown gets worse by the day, comparing Fields to Allen and Jackson,” said another.

This clown gets worse by the day, comparing Fields to Allen and Jackson 😂😂😂 — Unbiased Mets Fan (@TheMetsX) October 17, 2025

“……Fire his a**, this has to be the straw, idc if it’s a presser,” suggested a third.

“This is the ship he wants to sink on, huh? Wow,” joked another.

The New York Jets play host to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 7. While they are not favored, this is as winnable a game as they’re likely to get.

And while it’s commendable that Glenn is defending and backing his young QB, it might be best for everyone to put Taylor in for a spell (maybe a couple of weeks), so Fields can at least work through his issues.