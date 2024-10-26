mobile app bar

Travis Hunter Teases Sanders Family With His Early-Access LeBron James Signature Shoes, Inspired by Deion Sanders Nike DT

Suresh Menon
Published

Colorado Buffalos wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among college football stars, Travis Hunter is the most renowned sneakerhead. Flexing his latest sneaker purchases has become a ritual for the two-way star on social media. His most recent purchase, however, might be the most special pair of shoes in his collection yet — something that even the Sanders don’t own yet.

Yesterday, Travis took to social media to reveal that he had gotten his hands on the latest edition of the Nike LeBron 21. The grey-colored shoes were first previewed by the NBA star himself earlier this month, where he disclosed that the design was inspired by Deion Sanders’ iconic retro shoes — the “Ohio State” Air DT Max ‘96.

Hunter naturally showcased this latest sneaker addition with a full-on playful banter with Deion Sanders’ kids. The Buffs CB tagged the trio of Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur Sanders, and Shilo Sanders with the caption “Got something y’all don’t got.” This act of adding salt to the Sanders kids’ wounds was completed with a barrage of laughing emojis below the caption.

Seeing Deion Sanders’ work “son” get shoes inspired by his special edition retro shoes likely wasn’t a great sight for Coach Prime’s kids. We might have caught a glimpse of this through Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders Jr. responds to Travis Hunter

Promptly after Hunter’s online banter, Coach Prime’s eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. reposted the Instagram story with no caption. This silence arguably has three meanings. The first and most straightforward is that Sanders Jr.’s social media team mindlessly reposted the story for traction.

The second possibility is using silence as a statement. Perhaps the Sanders brothers have something bigger up their sleeve. What if they get LeBron himself to come to their house to gift them the shoes? It may sound like a crazy prediction, but for a shoe collab that would drive sales through the roof, it’s not that far-fetched.

The last and the unlikely meaning is that Sanders Jr. is too pissed with the banter to react.

What makes these shoes so special? What makes the LeBron 21s inspired by the Air DT Max special is the symbolic meaning and rich history it conveys. While the LeBron 21s represent absolute greatness and GOAT status, the Air DTs are a symbol of excellence and versatility.

As per Nike, Coach Prime sometimes wore the Air DT Max ‘96 shoes on both the baseball and football fields on the same day. For Travis Hunter, the most versatile player in college football today, acquiring these shoes is truly symbolic in itself.

