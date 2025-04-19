Despite Links With Shedeur Sanders, Mina Kimes Believes the Giants Drafting Jalen Milroe Makes a Lot of Sense

Shedeur Sanders going to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 in the 2025 NFL Draft was gaining so much steam that even Deion Sanders was sending out double-eye emojis about it. However, it seems the discussion may have been a bit premature.

The New York Giants want to remind everyone that they hold the No. 3 pick, and they are very much still involved in the Shedeur sweepstakes. Most of the recent reports about the Giants and their first-round pick have suggested they are no longer in the QB market after signing both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. But it appears that might have just been a smokescreen.

ESPN insider Peter Schrager reported earlier this week that the Giants actually hosted Sanders for a private workout. As Schrager put it, the Giants seem to be putting in the legwork to get to know the Colorado Buffaloes QB better than any other prospect.

“They have already sent 13 different people to the Pro Day at Colorado. Meaning there is a GM, obviously, but a coaching staff and the front office personnel. They went to many of his games in person. Joe Schoen attended a Colorado practice in person. And I can tell you this private workout is not just for show. They want to do their due diligence on Shedeur Sanders,” said Schrager.

Schrager also pointed out that their interest in Sanders doesn’t necessarily preclude them from taking someone else at No. 3. They could always select Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 3 and then trade back into the first round to grab Sanders and really shake things up.

However, another ESPN NFL insider, Mina Kimes, believes Sanders shouldn’t be the QB the Giants target. She sees Big Blue’s “lottery ticket” as Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who has showcased otherworldly athletic gifts.

“To me, Jalen Milroe is a lottery ticket. He’s got the strongest arm of any quarterback in the draft, he’s one of the best natural runners I’ve ever seen at the position, and I don’t think I’m being hyperbolic,” Kimes said.

She then clarified her “lottery” comment. In the NBA and NFL drafts, lottery picks are the picks at the top of the draft. However, Kimes is calling Milroe a lottery ticket in the sense of an actual lottery ticket: a low-risk proposition with the possibility of a massive reward.

“The problem is just inconsistency, issues with accuracy, and some decision-making. And that’s what makes this a lottery ticket. Because belief that you can develop those things requires, well, just that, belief. But for a team like New York that already has veteran quarterbacks in the building and could be pursuing a high-upside option, it does make sense to me.”

While Kimes is certainly not suggesting the Giants take Milroe in the first round, what she is proposing would almost certainly mean the G-Men do not draft Sanders. Milroe, Sanders, Wilson, Winston, and DeVito would make for a far too crowded QB room.

It seems the Giants could choose to either take a high-floor guy like Sanders, or a low-floor, massive-ceiling type guy like Milroe in the middle rounds of the draft. The only thing we can know for sure right now, is that general manager Joe Schoen will make the wrong call.