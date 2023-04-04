As “Reese Witherspoon-Dating” Saga Continues, Tom Brady Paints the Town Red With His Kids in Miami

Despite stepping away from the NFL, Tom Brady happens to be a hot subject in the internet world. Fans are busy finding an appropriate partner for him, and in the last few days, Resse Witherspoon’s name has been linked with the veteran. Although Brady has opted to remain silent on the entire issue, the Brady-Witherspoon theory is continuing to gain more and more traction with every passing day.

Ever since the seven-time Super Bowl champion sought retirement, he has been spotted at multiple locations enjoying his free time with friends and family. In fact Brady has now become more active on media platforms than ever before. This weekend, the veteran was seen spending some quality time with his kids at an art gallery.

Tom Brady visits Miami Art Gallery with his kids

The former NFL quarterback might have finalized his divorce, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a responsible dad. This Sunday, Brady, along with his kids, Benjamin and Vivian attended an art festival in the city. In fact, he also shared some adorable snaps on his Instagram handle which he captured during his day out.

In one of the pictures, one could see Benjamin posing in front of a colorful wall with Vivian alongside him. The beautiful sunflowers and moving digital art mesmerized his fans.

@TomBrady spending quality time with his kids at the Miami Art festival#TomBrady pic.twitter.com/ZYV5LxIPNA — Deepesh Nair (@deepeshhere06) April 4, 2023

This post comes just a couple of days after Brady was spotted enjoying Beach day alongside his close friends. Not to mention, the NFL superstars, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and several others were part of the gang. Brady accompanied his three kids for the Beach ride and shared glimpses of those moments on social media.

They played some watersports, surf boarded, and skiing were some of the activities. It seems the 45-year-old is compensating for everything he missed during the last 23 years playing football.

Tom Brady was shattered after learning about the likes and dislikes of his kids

Being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, it’s natural to expect his children to follow the footsteps of their father. While his elder son Jack chose to follow the track, Brady’s second son Benjamin not at all seems interested in sports.

When the veteran discovered this for the first time, he couldn’t accept the reality. In an interview, the NFL legend spoke about this issue and explained how Gisele Bündchen calmed him down.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’” Brady said, per Yahoo Sports.

“It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do. The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do.” he added. Indeed that’s how life works!