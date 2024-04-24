“Always Smiling”: Dak Prescott’s Brother Writes Emotional Post 4 Years After He Lost a Sibling to Suicide

Back in April 2020, Dak Prescott and his family announced the shocking death of Jace Prescott. Jace was the family’s middle child and the elder brother of Dak. The Prescotts revealed that Jace had committed suicide, haunted by their mother’s battle with colon cancer. Jace was the one who majorly took care of his mother during her long battle with the deadly disease before she passed away in 2013.

But seeing his mother suffer and pass away left an indelible mark on Jace. As per Dak and his brother Tad, Jace felt burdened by the demise of his mother. Even though he seemed happy from the outside, within himself, he felt like he had a huge burden and just couldn’t share it. The family never knew how much Jace was in pain. Unfortunately, it was too late for the family to seek help for the 31-year-old Jace.

It’s been four years since the passing away of Jace today. Oldest brother Tad Prescott took to “X” on the anniversary of his passing to share a heartfelt tribute post. He remembered his younger brother Jace for his immense warmth and gentle nature. And ended the post urging people to check up on their loved ones as no one knows what the other person is going through inside.

Even three days before the death, Dak and Tad described Jace’s condition as perfectly fine. Unfortunately, the worst happened. Nevertheless, the death was a soul-crushing loss as the brothers grew up together and had a close-knit bond despite turbulence in their parents’ lives.

A Turbulent Childhood

Dak Prescott’s parents were high school lovers who started dating in 1979. The teenage fever soon turned into something serious as Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott got married. They soon welcomed their three children, Tad, Jace and Dak. However, the children’s world hit turbulence when their parents decided to have a divorce. Post the split, the kids stayed and grew up with Peggy in a three-bedroom trailer in Louisiana.

Despite a six-year age gap between Dak and his elder brothers, they were competitive from day one. This made their bond stronger. As they grew up, they picked up on their father’s football genes as both Tad and Jace played college football. While the duo couldn’t cut it further, it was Dak who made it to the league. Peggy was the rock behind the three kids’ football career pursuit. Hence her death in 2013 hurt the three to the core.

Post the passing away of his mother, Nathaniel Prescott re-entered the kids’ lives, albeit in a more consistent space. After 2013, Dak grew up the ranks and became the first NFL player from his family, and arguably one of the finest in the league today. Once success hit Dak, he started a foundation after his mother’s saying “Faith. Fight. Finish.” The foundation funds cancer research and also provides mental health support to those who are going through a state of peril.