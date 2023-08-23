Soon After Signing $30,41,000 Rookie Deal, Myles Garrett Realised His Dream of Gifting His Father His Favorite Car

Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett, who signed a whopping $30,41,000 rookie deal in 2017, had a dream of buying his father his favorite car after making it big in the NFL. As it turns out, he actually wasted no time in getting his father his favorite car, soon after getting his hands on his first million.

Advertisement

During an interaction with GQ Sports around 4 months ago, Myles, who has been a massive part of the Browns’ unit, had revealed that he asked his father to name the car he wants to own, and as soon as his dad made his choice, being an obedient son, Garrett dropped $150,000 on a brand new BMW.

Myles Garrett Once Gifted His Father a Brand New BMW

Appearing in an interview with GQ, Myles Garrett had revealed how he spent his first million dollars after making it in the NFL. Like several young footballers who receive insurmountable support from their parents, Garrett too had his parents always by his side and in order to thank them for their sacrifices, Garrett had bought them a couple of expensive gifts.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the same, Myles had stated that he asked his father what was his favorite car, to which his dad had replied “BMW M6.” Garrett revealed that he was expecting his father to say something like an old Mustang or Camaro but nevertheless, he decided to give his father what he wanted.

“It was before the draft, before I got picked, I was like, So what’s your dream? I was trying to get it outta him, I was like, as soon as this happened I’m gonna do it for him, I mean, he is done so much for me. I’m thinking he’s gonna pick a Chevelle, or an old Mustang, maybe an old Camaro, he’s a West Coast boy. He’s like, M6 BMW. I’m like, Done,” Myles had told GQ.

He also revealed that he spent $20,000 on improving his mother’s wedding ring by adding a few more ‘shiny stones'[presumably diamonds] on it.

Myles Garrett Also Bought a $200,000 House in Ohio

For his own personal experience, Myles Garrett, in the same GQ interview, talked about buying a new house in Ohio. He claimed that he needed a place to relax, one that would be close to the training ground. “Third big purchase was a townhome in Berea, Ohio, you know right next to the facility, I needed a place to stay, $200,000,” Myles stated.

“Yeah, I didn’t need a big spot, but I just needed something cozy for me. It was very close to the facility, I could never be late to work, I could stay as late as I want to, to get my work in, some extra plays in, stay in my playbook, and then go right back home,” he had added.

Advertisement

After purchasing the house, Garrett decided to put something in it and that’s when the idea came to buy a new supercar for himself. So he decided to bring home the Porsche 911 Turbo S for $220,000. These are some expensive purchases Myles made early on in his career. However, in his defense, he is earning big and still has a long way to go.