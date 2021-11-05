NFL

“Aaron Rodgers is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter”: Jimmy Kimmel takes shots at Packers QB for betraying the NFL world by lying about his vaccine status

Aaron Rodgers
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming up DIFFERENT, man!": Dwyane Wade and Ja Morant react as the Thunder star drains a dagger logo three at Staples Center
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers
“Aaron Rodgers is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter”: Jimmy Kimmel takes shots at Packers QB for betraying the NFL world by lying about his vaccine status

Aaron Rodgers has created quite the buzz in the NFL world after he contracted Covid-19,…