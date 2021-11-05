“Aaron Rodgers is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter”: Jimmy Kimmel takes shots at Packers QB for betraying the NFL world by lying about his vaccine status

Aaron Rodgers has created quite the buzz in the NFL world after he contracted Covid-19, and it was revealed that he wasn’t vaccinated, contrary to what he said.

Contracting Covid-19 is certainly a big deal and pretty newsworthy, especially if you’re Aaron Rodgers. However, the situation goes to an entirely new level when you realize that Rodgers lied about being vaccinated, something that is definitely irresponsible.

The Packers quarterback won’t be eligible to play this week as Green Bay takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in what would have been a matchup of two former MVPs. Now, Jordan Love will get his first NFL start, something that’s pretty intriguing as the Packers curiously drafted him the first round in the 2020 NFL draft despite having Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers will not play on Sunday vs. the Chiefs due to COVID. Jordan Love to start, per multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/vcMYZRc0nO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel lays into Aaron Rodgers for hiding the truth about his vaccine status

If you want to see Aaron Rodgers lie to the entire world on camera, here’s the clip you need:

Exclusive video of Aaron Rodgers lying about being vaccinated in late August. (waaaaaaaaaait for it)#AaronRogers @WaddleandSilvy pic.twitter.com/LhhMRILnvu — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) November 3, 2021

So many people have called Rodgers out for not getting the vaccine. NFL analysts, fans, the media, have all crushed Rodgers for not being transparent in what his vaccination status was, and now, even Jimmy Kimmel is hopping on the train.

Kimmel, like so many others, couldn’t believe that Rodgers would lie about such a thing. Kimmel has no sympathy for the Packers quarterback, and definitely had some harsh words about the whole situation.

“No one seems to know that he wasn’t vaccinated,” he explained. “He hasn’t been wearing a mask, even where it’s required, and at one point, he claimed he was ‘immunized,’ but looking back at when he said it, it should have been obvious that he was not.”

Fair point. The NFL will most likely conduct an investigation on the Packers organization about how they handled Covid-19 protocols with Rodgers’ recent development.

“We now know he is not vaccinated, because unvaccinated players who test positive have to isolate for 10 days,” he addded on. “Had he been vaccinated, he would have had a chance to play this weekend.”

Finally, Kimmel laid the hammer down on his stance about Rodgers.

“Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter,” Kimmel declared defiantly. “Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not. It’s basically the COVID equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.’”

Kimmel could not have been any more expressive about how he feels about the whole situation, and to be fair, his reaction is warranted. Rodgers put the health and safety of those around him at danger during a global pandemic. That is irresponsible and unsafe, and he deserves to suffer the consequences.

