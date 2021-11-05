“Don’t feel the same energy with Aaron Rodgers that was associated with Kyrie Irving”: Jay Williams destroys Stephen A. Smith for double standards after Packers QB lies about vaccine status

Aaron Rodgers has recently caused quite the stir in the NFL world. After contracting Covid-19, it was revealed that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated, despite him saying he was.

The Packers quarterback recently hosted a Halloween party as well with the rest of his teammates, dressing up as John Wick. The positive test immediately puts the rest of the team at high risk as they were definitely in close contact with the quarterback.

Rodgers, of course, won’t be eligible to play against a big matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and this opens up the question as to whether the Packers were following the NFL’s mandated Covid-19 policies. That leaves the door open for Jordan Love to make his first career NFL start.

2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will make his first NFL start in place of Rodgers.https://t.co/jyg0rNIzmH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 3, 2021

Rodgers’ situation is obviously being compared to Kyrie Irving’s as both of them are high-profile athletes who have refused to take the vaccine. This brings up a lot of interesting debate around the two.

Jay Williams calls out Stephen A. Smith for not having the same ‘venom’ with Aaron Rodgers that he did with Kyrie Irving

Irving currently remains an inactive member on the Brooklyn Nets team. Despite the NBA not requiring a vaccine, the state of New York requires that players must be vaccinated, and thus that makes Irving ineligible for all home games. The Brooklyn Nets did not want to take on the hassle of having Kyrie be a part-time player (only playing away games), and decided to put their fut down and say that he couldn’t join the team until he got vaccinated.

Stephen A. Smith was incredibly vocal in his defense against Kyrie. He hated the fact that Kyrie wasn’t being a good teammate and a good person in general by not taking the vaccine.

Smith was pretty angry when the reports came out that Rodgers hadn’t been vaccinated, calling him a liar and demanding that he be suspended.

Aaron Rodgers is a liar. He should be suspended. pic.twitter.com/8XmcRvmkWZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 4, 2021

However, Jay Williams didn’t see the same fire in Stephen A. Smith when it came to talking about Rodgers that he did when the analyst spoke about Kyrie Irving, calling him out for double standards.

“I didn’t feel the same energy that was associated with Kyrie Irving. Part of me wonders why? How come you don’t hold Aaron Rodgers, who looked reporters in the eye & said, ‘yeah, I’m immunized?'” Jay Williams brought the receipts on Stephen A. Smith 😳pic.twitter.com/j4P6MaC4Rd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2021

