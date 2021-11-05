NFL

“Aaron Rodgers is a liar, he should be suspended”: Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Packers QB for hiding his anti-vaxxer stance from the NFL

Aaron Rodgers
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Kamaru Usman did the same thing to Jorge Masvidal what Aaron Donald did to the Texans": Rams star pulled off a UFC fight move as he annannihilates Houston OL
Next Article
"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming up DIFFERENT, man!": Dwyane Wade and Ja Morant react as the Thunder star drains a dagger logo three at Staples Center
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers
“Aaron Rodgers is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter”: Jimmy Kimmel takes shots at Packers QB for betraying the NFL world by lying about his vaccine status

Aaron Rodgers has created quite the buzz in the NFL world after he contracted Covid-19,…