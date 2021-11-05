“Aaron Rodgers is a liar, he should be suspended”: Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Packers QB for hiding his anti-vaxxer stance from the NFL

Aaron Rodgers can’t seem to stay out headlines. After a fairly dramatic offseason, things seemed to quiet down during the season, until now.

The Packers QB recently tested positive for Covid-19, and while that on its own is pretty headline-worthy, it’s something he did before that’s making this whole ordeal far more controversial than it should be.

Earlier, when Rodgers was asked if he had received the vaccine, he very clearly express that he had been “immunized” and refused to comment or judge about his teammates who hadn’t.

Exclusive video of Aaron Rodgers lying about being vaccinated in late August. (waaaaaaaaaait for it)#AaronRogers @WaddleandSilvy pic.twitter.com/LhhMRILnvu — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) November 3, 2021

Well, that turned out to be completely false as the NFL reported that Rodgers was unvaccinated, and as a result he’d be ineligible to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Aaron Rodgers deserves to be suspended in Stephen A. Smith’s eyes

NFL analysts, media members, and NFL fans have all put Aaron Rodgers into the spotlight once more as his lie makes everything that the Packers and Rodgers have done extremely questionable.

How far was Rodgers following Covid-19 protocols as an unvaccinated player? He definitely appeared in press conferences without a mask, so is it possible that he was doing the same within his team facilities?

How many people really knew about his vaccination status, was he pretending to his team this whole time, putting them all at risk because of his actions? The questions are never-ending, and some we’ll never really find the answer to. However, it does call for an investigation into operations at Green Bay’s organization.

NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith, a notorious defender of the vaccine, put Rodgers on blast for his actions, calling for him to be suspended from the league entirely.

Aaron Rodgers is a liar. He should be suspended. pic.twitter.com/8XmcRvmkWZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 4, 2021

Whether Rodgers’ actions demand that kind of a punishment is debatable, but he definitely was in the wrong to keep the status of his vaccination a secret, and lie about it to those around him. Transparency in this kind of a situation is extremely critical, especially when it’s a question about the health and safety of people. The pandemic is not over, and Rodgers’ actions were extremely irresponsible.

