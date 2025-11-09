mobile app bar

Aaron Rodgers Is Forging Solid Relationships With Receivers the Same Way John Elway Did With His Offense

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google news
John Elway and Aaron Rodgers

Time crunch?
Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

After bouncing around teams twice in the last four years, Aaron Rodgers has landed in Pittsburgh. But even at 41, the veteran QB hasn’t changed his playbook when it comes to keeping his teammates happy and earning their trust. That was pretty clear, and honestly, pretty refreshing, when he explained how he deals with a receiver griping about getting more targets.

“I welcome those conversations. I do,” Rodgers said, adding that whenever someone complains about getting fewer targets, he invites them to watch tape.

That way, they can learn more about their game, understand what they’re doing right and wrong, and build chemistry in practice before game day. Out there, it’s more intense than practice, as we all know, and without building trust between players, it’s impossible to win a single game.

“I usually say: ‘Let’s watch the film. Let’s talk about football.’ I mean, I love doing that. I think what young players learn is that practice is very important. When you show it week in and week out in practice, it gives a quarterback a lot of confidence to come your way with the football, throw it to the open guy,” the QB said.

Rodgers also talked about how he’s been practicing specific plays with Pat Freiermuth since training camp, which translated into a touchdown in last week’s win against the Colts. He then mentioned that Roman Wilson has also built a strong rapport with him, who went for 74 yards on four catches and a touchdown in the loss to the Packers.

That kind of chemistry, former tight end Shannon Sharpe says, reminds him of what his QB John Elway built with him in Denver. Even though Sharpe was a seventh-rounder, Elway mentored him and gave him every opportunity to prove himself in practice and then shine under the Sunday night lights.

“Aaron is absolutely right,” Sharpe said on Nightcap, before adding, “The relationship that I forged with John [Elway], it happened in practice. Cause no matter where he put the ball, I was trying to get it. I was going up over people, I was making plays, and he’d always tell me, ‘That’s like you, that’s what I expect you to do.'”

Sharpe also recalled, “I said [to Elway], ‘You expect that from a seventh rounder?’ He said, ‘Nah, I don’t look at you like that'”

That’s some quality praise right there. And criticize Rodgers all you want, but time and time again, he continues to prove why he gets to play football for a team like the Steelers at the age of 41. He’s not just a good quarterback but also a good teammate and a leader of men.

Rodgers’ 5-3 Steelers are set to take on the high-flying 6-3 Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these