Aaron Rodgers Is Forging Solid Relationships With Receivers the Same Way John Elway Did With His Offense

After bouncing around teams twice in the last four years, Aaron Rodgers has landed in Pittsburgh. But even at 41, the veteran QB hasn’t changed his playbook when it comes to keeping his teammates happy and earning their trust. That was pretty clear, and honestly, pretty refreshing, when he explained how he deals with a receiver griping about getting more targets.

“I welcome those conversations. I do,” Rodgers said, adding that whenever someone complains about getting fewer targets, he invites them to watch tape.

That way, they can learn more about their game, understand what they’re doing right and wrong, and build chemistry in practice before game day. Out there, it’s more intense than practice, as we all know, and without building trust between players, it’s impossible to win a single game.

“I usually say: ‘Let’s watch the film. Let’s talk about football.’ I mean, I love doing that. I think what young players learn is that practice is very important. When you show it week in and week out in practice, it gives a quarterback a lot of confidence to come your way with the football, throw it to the open guy,” the QB said.

Rodgers also talked about how he’s been practicing specific plays with Pat Freiermuth since training camp, which translated into a touchdown in last week’s win against the Colts. He then mentioned that Roman Wilson has also built a strong rapport with him, who went for 74 yards on four catches and a touchdown in the loss to the Packers.

That kind of chemistry, former tight end Shannon Sharpe says, reminds him of what his QB John Elway built with him in Denver. Even though Sharpe was a seventh-rounder, Elway mentored him and gave him every opportunity to prove himself in practice and then shine under the Sunday night lights.

“Aaron is absolutely right,” Sharpe said on Nightcap, before adding, “The relationship that I forged with John [Elway], it happened in practice. Cause no matter where he put the ball, I was trying to get it. I was going up over people, I was making plays, and he’d always tell me, ‘That’s like you, that’s what I expect you to do.'”

Sharpe also recalled, “I said [to Elway], ‘You expect that from a seventh rounder?’ He said, ‘Nah, I don’t look at you like that'”

Aaron Rodgers spoke on building trust with his receivers. Unc says he learned that same lesson with John Elway.

That’s some quality praise right there. And criticize Rodgers all you want, but time and time again, he continues to prove why he gets to play football for a team like the Steelers at the age of 41. He’s not just a good quarterback but also a good teammate and a leader of men.

Rodgers’ 5-3 Steelers are set to take on the high-flying 6-3 Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.