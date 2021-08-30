“Bill Belichick Is The Greatest Coach Of All Time”: Peyton Manning Has The Highest Praise For Patriots Coach To Bob Costas

Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady may have grabbed all the headlines when the two played, but it was really more Manning vs. Bill Belichick.

Of course, the attention goes to the two quarterbacks since they’re the most recognizable figures in the league, but when you think about it, Manning and Brady never really go against each other as they both play offense.

That’s why it really is more Manning vs. the Patriots defense or Bill Belichick who coordinates the defensive plan against Manning than Manning vs. Brady.

The two have the utmost respect for each other as going against one another for many years has created a strong sense of admiration for each other’s art.

Peyton Manning Calls Bill Belichick The Greatest Coach Of All Time

The New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts or Denver Broncos games were always some of the most entertaining to watch.

You had incredible football minds on both sides going after it. Manning, Belichick, and Brady are all some of the smartest people ever in the NFL and to see them working at their craft, against one another on the football field, it was truly a delight to see.

Manning would consistently create problems for Belichick. The two have met five total times in the playoffs with Manning winning three of the contests: the 2006 AFC Championship game with the Colts and the 2013 and 2015 AFC Championship games with the Broncos.

For these reasons, and the countless other battles the two have had, Belichick labelled Manning as the toughest quarterback he’s had to face in his career. Similarly, Manning had some equally high praise for Belichick, calling him the greatest NFL coach of all time to Bob Costas. You can watch the video here, and Manning makes his comment at about the 1:58 minute mark.

