Taylor Swift Makes Change Of Plans After Travis Kelce Lands In Argentina Amidst Eras Tour

The 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift postponed her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, due to heavy rainfall, ensuring the safety of her fans and crew. It was after fans had shared videos on Twitter of the open-roof stadium filling with water as storm clouds covered the sky.

Advertisement

She shared her concern on her social media handles, saying, “I love a rain show, but I am never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew.” After all, the pop sensation is known for prioritizing safety. She has also dealt with such inclement weather, once enduring a multi-hour lightning delay in Nashville. However, NFL star Travis Kelce, who is allegedly dating Swift, had landed in Buenos Aires before the storm hit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1723065613390958638?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Before landing in Argentina, Kelce had attended teammate Patrick Mahomes’ ’15 and Mahomies’ charity gala, where Swift reportedly made a charitable donation. Despite his absence from the postponed show, Swift gave a subtle message to her boyfriend as she sang “Labyrinth,” a song about falling in love, during the “surprise songs” portion of her set. She chose to perform it with a sly smile all throughout: “Oh no, I’m falling in love again. Oh, I’m falling in love.”

Saturday’s now-rescheduled concert would have marked the first Eras Tour show Kelce would witness since he started dating Swift. Before their relationship, Kelce attended one of her shows in Kansas City, where he tried to give her his phone number.

Their romance began when he publicly expressed his interest in her on his podcast, and they’ve been together ever since. Travis Kelce‘s presence in Argentina was timed with his bye week, allowing him to attend Swift’s show before returning to Kansas City for practice on Monday. So, the couple utilized this time to make it to dinner together.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Go Out Dining in Argentina

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, 33, and NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, enjoyed a low-key date night in Argentina, where they dined at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. The couple was also accompanied by Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift. They left the restaurant holding hands, and a source mentioned that “the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out,” while Travis Kelce was “beaming.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzfataWL8pU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Kelce’s visit to Argentina coincided with the Chiefs‘ bye week, allowing him to support his rumored girlfriend during the leg of her Eras Tour. The NFL star was spotted exiting a jet at an airport near Buenos Aires earlier, then climbing into a waiting car, seizing the opportunity for a quick getaway.