Patrick Mahomes Gets Honest About Eli Manning’s Hot Take on NIL: “You’re Bringing So Much Money to the University”

Some college sports fans will tell you that they support the concept of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Others will tell you that true amateurism should have remained the standard in collegiate athletics. And there are plenty of people, athletic background or not, on both sides of the aisle.

Take Eli Manning. In May 2024, he teamed with Jaxson Dart to raise money for his alma mater’s NIL collective. His general feeling on NIL when it was first introduced, though, paints a picture opposite to that of his future partnership.

“I know how immature I was at 20 years old and I wouldn’t have spent it the right ways. It scares me from that perspective, it scares me from chemistry of the locker room with some guys getting endorsements and if they’re not playing well, how his teammates will handle that.”

Manning has every right to change his mind, especially after experiencing three seasons with NIL. His adaptation of his mindset demonstrates an understanding of the nuance required for NIL debates.

When discussing NIL as a whole, you can’t limit the conversation to future NFL and NBA stars. There are thousands of players in countless other sports, not to mention football and basketball themselves, that will never get professional contracts, let alone generational wealth.

This is why Patrick Mahomes told CNBC’s Alex Sherman that NIL is a boon for college athletics.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s a good thing that players are getting paid. I mean… you’re bringing so much money to a university. There has to be a way that you can earn a profit. It doesn’t have to be a huge profit… it’s cool to see people that might not have the ability to earn this money at any other point of their life… being able to change their families.”

Non-athletes can use their talents to generate revenue while in college. Prior to NIL, universities saw immediate returns on a team’s hard work while the athletes pocketed nothing.

It wasn’t fair to the players. NIL took some of that power and redistributed it to them. So it’s good that Mahomes and others are recognizing that NIL’s main mission is being accomplished.