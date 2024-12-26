Aaron Rodgers’ Netflix Docuseries: Jets QB Admits Achilles Injury Made Him Experience “Grief” in Its Fullest Sense

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fumbles the ball after a hit by Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

September 11, 2023, is an unforgettable day in Aaron Rodgers’ 19-year NFL career. On this day, Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon during his first game for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. The injury occurred swiftly on the fourth play when the Bills DE Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers.

As a result, A-Rod’s foot caught on the turf, and he was carted off, much to the shock of the Jets team. The road to recovery was arduous with fans fearing that his career was over. Notably, Rodgers too admitted the incident was “pretty jarring mentally” and spoke about the “grief” he encountered in those hard times, in this Netflix docuseries titled Aaron Rodgers: Enigma:

“I put so much into this, and I care about it so much. And then to have it just taken away in an instant, four plays into a season. It’s been pretty jarring mentally. I haven’t experienced that much grief in my life probably.”

His words indeed convey the immense devastation he encountered. However, a determined Rodgers aimed to return late in the season, knowing his nearing 40s meant limited football time left. And, he was not willing to give up at any cost.

“My goal is to get on the practice field by my 40th birthday, which would be at 11 weeks. And then, to play by Christmas Eve,” Rodgers said in the docuseries.

Amazingly, Rodgers returned to practice just 77 days after surgery, much faster than the typical 4-12 month recovery time. The quick recovery involved three key aspects: eight hours of rehab per day, a “speed bridge” procedure—which is a double-row method that attaches torn tendons to the bone, and a strict diet.

However, with the Jets’ playoff hopes dashed (7-10) in the 2023-24 season, Rodgers decided to return to football only in the 2024-25 season. Days before the new season, he revealed that he “bounced back” from injury to win his second Super Bowl.

Yet, his 2024-25 season has gone from bad to worse with the Jets (4-11) not qualifying for the playoffs and ex-head coach Robert Saleh being fired mid-season. Rodgers had a season below his standards, throwing for 3,511 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, with a subpar QB rating of 52.00.

Now, with just two games remaining this season, Rodgers knows that the next game on December 28 against the Bills—the team against which he suffered the Achilles tear—will be crucial to extending his career into the next season.