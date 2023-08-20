Aaron Rodgers’ New Look Stuns Fans After Jets QB Shaves Off Beard, Weeks Before 2023 Season Opener

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the game. The Buccaneers defeat the Jets, 13-6, in a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford. Credit: © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the NFL season edges closer, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has decided to sport a fresh look that has left fans stunned. Rodgers and the Jets are gearing up to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the opening week of the regular season. However, weeks before that clash, fans caught Rodgers in his new look in a New York Jets’ recent Instagram post.

This new look by Aaron Rodgers features a clean shaved face with a bold and a rather prominent mustache. This is quite different from his signature beard style. The Jets met the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the day in a preseason game. Although Rodgers was not supposed to take the field at the Metlife stadium, fans caught a glimpse of the clean-shaved QB at the warm-up session.

Aaron Rodgers’ New Look Amuses NFL Fans

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is captivating fans, not only with his unique mustache, but also with his big muscles. Yes, we are talking about his impressive calf size. In the Instagram post showing Rodgers throwing the football in his ever-so-graceful stance, the calf in his left leg was bulging out quite substantially.

At 39 years of age, the sheer size and definition of his calf made even rival fans appreciate the otherwise controversial guy who generally faces a lot of flak for his highly inflammable statements. However, it would be fair to say that majority of the reactions on the post were indeed about Rodgers’ mustache.

The New York Jets would be looking to bank on these fans’ reactions which are putting the new look of Aaron Rodgers as a catapult toward their Super Bowl dreams.

From Clean Shaved to Handlebar Mustache, Rodgers Has Come a Long Way

NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers has become synonymous with his ever-changing mustache styles. From subtle to bolder patterns, Rodgers has sported an array of facial hair looks. His mustache journey began during his tenure as a backup QB for the Green Bay Packers. A young Rodgers was rocking a faint mustache at that time. When he started as a regular quarterback, Rodgers really got into the game and grew his facial hair, pairing it with his long hair.

After that, he switched back to the faint subtle style, carrying it into multiple seasons, including the Super Bowl XLV victory. This trend spanned from 2013-2017. It was in 2017 that Rodgers truly embraced facial hair experimentation. The iconic handlebar mustache made its debut which coincided with Rodgers winning the regular season MVP title. Then came the retro look, with the hat, hair, and mustache.

Before starting his 10th season at the Packers, Aaron Rodgers chose to go old school. The thick mustache full of density gave actors a run for their money. The evolution of his facial hair didn’t stop there, with his beard and mustache reaching their peak thickness in the 2019 season. It’s safe to say that the ever-evolving facial hair choices have become a unique part of Rodgers’ identity. Will his new mustache prove lucky for the New York fans?