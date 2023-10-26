Aaron Rodgers Revealed He Answered the ‘Sign’ That He Is Better Off Without Crutches But Is Still Limping

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during pre game warm ups. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

The sidelined QB for the Jets, Aaron Rodgers, has been making a tremendous effort during recovery. And he has recently admitted that the ‘signs’ are helping him do exactly that. He was recently spotted attending the Jets’ game against the visiting Eagles at the MetLife Stadium. His mere presence was overwhelming for fans, but when he was seen throwing the ball without any support, it drove the Jets’ nation wild.

There has been no shortage of speculation around Rodgers’ comeback to the gridiron, and the fact that he can move a bit freely has heightened the excitement. In his latest appearance at the Pat McAfee Show, the 4x MVP doubled down and revealed the incident that apparently convinced him to walk without the help of crutches.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Now Walks Without Crutches

Rodgers, 39, was seen walking without crutches. In a social media video posted by the New York Jets’ official X (formerly Twitter) account, A-Rod was walking on the field at MetLife Stadium just 32 days after undergoing Achilles surgery. He was also seen throwing a ball around, impressing both fans and Pat McAfee alike. In the clip from the Pat McAfee show, he asked Rodgers if he can now walk without crutches.

The star QB revealed, “When I was flying back for the game on the 15th, I assumed that I had left my crutches in the car.. By the time I got to the airport, there were no crutches in the car & I have been walking since…”

Rodgers thought of it as a ‘sign from God’. He even stated how he has no strength in his calves yet and cannot walk without a limp, which is adding to his frustration, thanks to his ‘competitive nature’. McAfee couldn’t believe what he was hearing, as it hadn’t even been two months since the injury. And now everyone, like the NFL punter, is ‘thanking the universe’ for this feat.

Even his coach, Robert Saleh, was genuinely impressed by Rodgers’ road to recovery. He told Pro Football Talk’s Peter King that he believes in Rodgers’ determination, saying he’s heard that the Jets quarterback is excelling in rehab and eager to return to play in the current season.

He added, “Aaron was in our facility on Saturday. I was talking to him. I was like, ‘So what’s the deal? You gonna go up to the box tomorrow? Watch from the box?’ He goes, ‘No, I want to be on the field.’ I was like, ‘What about your ankle?’ He goes, ‘I’m fine.’ I was like, ‘K, whatever you want, buddy.’”

Rodgers’ presence at the stadium appeared to bring luck to the Jets, who defeated the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Green Gang, now at 3-3, are looking to turn around their season and secure a playoff berth. His commitment to recovery has been nothing short of inspiring. He recently opened up about how tough rehab has been as he aims for recovery this season.

A-Rod Aims to Stress the Achilles

The future Hall of Famer is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, and he aims to rejoin the team in the playoffs if they somehow make it that far. In the same segment of the Pat McAfee show where he talked about his “universe sign,” Aaron expressed his sheer excitement at the mere idea of reuniting with the team, emphasizing how much he misses his fellow teammates.

However, the 4x MVP also acknowledged the challenges of his recent rehabilitation, noting that progress has slowed compared to earlier stages of recovery.

He said, “It’s been a tough week of rehab; it’s been kind of smaller gain… It’s a matter of trying to get down to 100 percent walking normal… However, I’m competitive, and I want to be walking without a limp, so there is some frustration when you’re not quite all the way there yet… The goal is not to stretch the Achilles; the goal is to stress the Achilles.”

While he’s no longer using crutches, he still experiences some difficulty walking without a limp due to lingering calf weakness. His dedication to recover and return to the field continues to inspire his fans and teammates.