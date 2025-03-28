Cam Newton Pleads Fans Not To Judge His Past As He Pledges To Make a Life-Altering Change For His Show

Whether it’s his eccentric fedora hats or the nonchalance with which he dishes out unfiltered takes on his show, fans have always loved Cam Newton for his larger-than-life persona. However, the former NFL MVP is ready to make a major switch. Why? Apparently, Newton has realized he curses too much.

The former Panthers icon revealed on his 4th & 1 podcast that people around him have been nudging him to tone down his cussing. So, after much reflection with his well-wishers, or his “council”, Newton has decided to control his tongue. “Just like a snake sheds its skin, a sheep sheds its fur, a dog sheds its… high — no, the above — I’ve realized, as I’m on this project of becoming the best version of Cam Newton that I possibly can,” he said.

“The challenge now is: Can you filter your tongue? Can you tame the tongue? Can you tame the tongue, piggy? I like that,” stated Newton, adding that it is also to ensure his colorful vocabulary doesn’t dilute the way his impactful content is perceived.

Fans indeed love Cam’s raw, unfiltered content. “The content that I’ve been producing has always been premium. The content that I’ve been producing has always been impactful, and there’s no denying the fact that the content that I’ve been producing has been entertaining, as I don’t know what,” said Newton.

But Cam being Cam, he did not stay too serious about this topic. After a minute of somber self-reflection, the podcast host quickly dialled back to his default setting, putting out a disclaimer about his possible failure in this mission laced in his trademark humor.

“So, you heard it here first. Everything that you’ve seen up until this point — don’t judge me. Please don’t judge me. And as they say in the church: Don’t talk about me, just pray for me. Keep me in your hearts and your prayers, please do. But it’s going to be an uphill battle,” said Newton.

Jokes apart, Newton promised his fans that going forward, he will be mindful of his words. Cam also insisted that he’s on a new path where he would deliver his content with the same impact as his past self, with no extra spice.

“The new me is up, up, up, and away — up yonder. And I promise the content ain’t going to stop. I promise the entertainment ain’t going to stop. And I promise the impact is not going to stop,” said Cam.

So, will the “new” Newton stick to his promise and keep his language clean? Time will reveal that.

But one thing’s for sure, filtered or unfiltered, fans will still love him. After all, it was his electric plays on the gridiron that made them fall in love with him in the first place.