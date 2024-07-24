First Man Down During ‘NFL Training Camp’ as Giants Guard Jermaine Eluemunor Leaves Practice

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) heads to the locker room after warming up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

For NFL teams and fans, preseason is a symbol of hope and excitement. It is that time of the year when NFL teams devise strategies, bring rookies up to speed, and get the playbooks ready for their path to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, over the years, this period has also given nightmares, with key players suffering devastating injuries that end their seasons. Giants fans are now fearing something similar with tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Advertisement

Moments ago, concerning footage from the New York Giants training camp surfaced. In the visuals, offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is seen getting a hit on his ribs from defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

As seen in the clip, the 31-year-old’s actions were clearly accidental, but the price was paid by Jermaine as he immediately went down on the ground. Medical staff soon attended to him before he was eventually escorted off the field. Throughout the visuals, the offensive tackle was seen clutching his ribs in pain, causing concerns among fans.

A look at the sequence of events that led to Jermaine Eluemunor leaving practice pic.twitter.com/k8nv6K7OpV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 24, 2024

Giants faithful were livid with their luck, as this is possibly the first training camp injury of the season. After finishing 6-11 last year, the fanbase needed a healthy roster to improve their results. This, however, is far from an ideal start, so the majority flocked to social media to vent their frustration.

Lmao this franchise is cursed. — Joey Fuckin’ Football (@jffNFL11) July 24, 2024

You can’t make this up lol — Ayyub VillaKnicka (@AyyubJackson) July 24, 2024

While most cursed their luck, a few fans speculated about the injury and feared that if it were a rib fracture, their star player could be out for at least 1-2 months.

Damn broken ribs. Gonna take prob 1.5 – 2 months — (,) (@_SpittingFacts_) July 24, 2024

Rib injury? 6 weeks? — NFL Trades (@nfl_trades) July 24, 2024

Giants fans have all the right to feel sad about this freakish accident. This is a disastrous start to their campaign. But to feel better, they can always find solace in the fact that Eagles fans are also in a similar situation.

Eluemunor Is Not the Only One Suffering During Training Camps

Hours ago, Athletic writer Brooks Kubena broke the news that the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest signing, Mekhi Becton, “threw up about four times along the sideline” during their recent camp. Clearly, the former Jets OT is finding things difficult in Philly, which is not a great sign for the Eagles fanbase.

Many analysts believe that Mekhi is a sure-shot starter at Philadelphia’s front seven, as long as he stays fit. His power game is off the charts. But his knees and injury issues haven’t gone hand in hand with his skills.

Every new signing comes with a lot of expectations. Thus, seeing their latest signing already struggling to keep up with Philly’s environment is disappointing for the Eagles faithful.

That said, this is unfortunately just the tip of the iceberg, as training camps have traditionally contributed a fair share to the injury list. Fans and teams, therefore, collectively hope for minimal casualties before the season commences.