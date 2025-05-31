“A Lot of It’s Up in the Air”: Bill Belichick Weighs In on How He Is Navigating the Uncharted Waters of NIL as UNC HC

NFL contracts have always been streamlined and at the fingertips of a coach like Bill Belichick. But the former Patriot is learning that navigating NIL is a very different challenge. For a coach who came from a league full of rules, there’s currently a noticeable lack of them when it comes to recruiting in the NCAA.

When we think of Belichick, we think of many traits and attributes. But perhaps the most noticeable of all his quirks is how meticulous he is about his ways. When you’re 73, you eventually grow accustomed to doing things a certain way.

However, a recent interview with Rece Davis suggests that Belichick hasn’t yet figured out the rules of NIL. It’s been an interesting navigation process for him, mostly filled with questions and trying to understand his parameters.

“For me, it’s really pretty simple. Tell me what the rules are, and then we’ll play by them. Right now, a lot of it’s up in the air,” Belichick shared on ESPN College Football.

“Once the house settlement’s done, once some rules are solidified, and honestly, it’ll probably take a year for this to settle in and see how things go. There’ll be some adjustments made.”

It definitely still feels like the Wild Wild West when it comes to the current state of NIL. At the moment, there’s no standardized set of rules—at least at the federal level. That’s why the NCAA has called on lawmakers to establish a uniform framework around it.

But with the amount of issues going on in the world right now, mixed with other factors like convenience and timeliness, NIL doesn’t seem like it’s going to be sorted out anytime soon. At least, not for another 2-3 years.

Yet, Belichick doesn’t seem to care about what the rules are going to be for it. He simply wants to know what they are so that he can legally operate his UNC Tar Heels football team.

“I’d say right now, it’s a lot of ‘we’re not sure, we’ll have to wait and see.’ Some people view it one way, some people view it another way. You just have to come to an agreement on that. But I think things will settle eventually,” Belichick concluded.

It’s not exactly what fans of college football want to hear. Complaints surrounding Ohio State and Oregon’s ability to essentially pay for their football rosters drew the ire of many this past season. And with no rules on how much you can give to players, it’s become a contest of popularity, and who has the highest NIL payroll.

For Belichick, this must be tough to navigate. In the NFL, there was a free agency period, and every team had a hard salary cap they couldn’t exceed. It was a much clearer and more defined set of rules… and fairer, too.

But now in college, who knows how much NIL payroll UNC has to offer? Furthermore, who knows how much they’re allowed to spend, when they can spend it, or how much more other schools have? That’s information privy to very few. Belichick certainly has access to some of it, but it must still be difficult to fully grasp.

It’ll be interesting to continue tracking how Bill adjusts to college football. The product on the field may be similar, but off it, it’s a whole different ballgame. That’s what he’s learning day by day.