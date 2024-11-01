mobile app bar

Josh Allen & Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Win Hearts With Their Adorable Halloween Costumes

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld among their Halloween celebrations, dressed up as ringmasters.

Credit: Hailee Steinfeld/ Instagram

Come one, come all! Witness the Bills’ quarterback and his beloved having a ball. It’s the spooky season, and everyone is out and about in their most impressionable costumes. Halloween cosplay is all about taking advantage of the once-in-a-year opportunity to dress up as your favorite characters. So, let’s just say that the couple’s costumes of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were nothing short of a circus show, quite literally.

When it comes to the NFL and the popular celebrity couples that it houses, the names of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift usually end up taking the cake. Unfortunately, that leaves very little room in the limelight for other couples like Josh and Hailee. Yet, on the occasion of the nation’s Halloween, the duo donned their best circus attires and set the stage on fire.

The costumes seem to be inspired by the movie, ‘The Greatest Showman’, where Hugh Jackman wore red-golden attire to portray the iconic character of P. T. Barnum. Allen’s costume was an exact imitation of what Jackson donned in the film, while Steinfeld cooked up her own version of Mrs. P.T. Barnum. Overall, their combined costumes stole the hearts and the eyes of their fans.

Halloween compels everyone to flaunt their best looks that out-scare, out-awe each other, and this time, the world of the NFL was no different. While the players leave their fiery competitiveness behind on the gridiron, they certainly embrace it during this special day.

Couples of the NFL are dressed in their best costumes

Firstly, the couple of Trevor Lawrence, the QB for the Jaguars, and his wife, Marissa, dressed up as the iconic pair of Willie Wonka and Violet Beauregarde from the famous book and movie — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

While Beauregarde was never seen in the movie with a baby bump, Marissa wore it beautifully and posed in her best Halloween spirit as the quarterback followed her lead.

Next, the renowned couple, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, deserves the prize for the cutest family costumes yet. Patrick dressed up as a zookeeper while Brittany and the two kids portrayed different animals under his watch. From keeping the Chiefs safe from a loss to keeping his beloved family safe from the hunters, Mahomes has now done it all!

Thirdly, Dak Prescott and his wife, Sarah dove deep into the meaning of the word spooky and chose to dress up as a scarecrow and a witch, respectively. Their baby was the cherry on top, as she dressed up as her own little witch, perfectly suited for the spooky ball.

It was certainly a breath of fresh air to witness other couples from the NFL and their Halloween looks on our news screens, rather than Travis and Taylor, who tend to hog all the spotlight from the rest of the couples in the sport.

