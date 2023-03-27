Aaron Rodgers’ Rumored Girlfriend Mallory Edens Is Turning up the Heat in Dotted Black Dress

The 39-year-old star quarterback will soon sign a new deal with the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers, who played his last game in green and gold, will finally move on from the Packers and make his way to New York. Amid his contract saga, his rumored girlfriend Mallory Edens made fans very happy. The daughter of one of the primary owners of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mallory Edens, uploaded an extremely beautiful picture of herself in a black and white dotted dress. When Rodgers fans saw the post, they clamored under the comment section to complement the angelic beauty of Edens.

A-Rod and Edens, who is a Princeton graduate, were linked to each other after the football star attended a few Bucks games. In the beginning, it was reported that the two were only friends as they have known each other for a long time. One of Edens’ posts on Instagram in which she is sitting court-side with the Packers star is from 2019. However, recently it was made public knowledge that the two have been seeing each other romantically though the four-time MVP-winner is taking things slow.

Aaron Rodgers’ new flame looks like a dreamy babe

Edens was an athlete during her days in college. Along with that, she is also an activist and a model. Her account is proof that Ms. Edens can work effortlessly in front of a camera. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old shared a modeling snap that L.A. photographer Patrick Park took.

In the picture, the young heiress wore a pink sweater over a plunging black and white top. The Jets fans found that the picture was lovely. They also wanted to welcome the Green Bay Packers QB to New York as soon as possible.

Hence, the comments under her post were as follows: “I’d go to the Jets for this too.”

“You and Arod Going to New York,” a fan commented. Another fan persisted that the quarterback should make his trading news official. “Please tell @aaronrodgers12 to make it official I’m dying over here.” “Aaron to the Jets now!”

Why is the ‘Rodgers to the Jets’ deal taking so much time?

Rodgers clarified on The Pat McAfee show that he desires to play for New York. He said that the teams will discuss his compensation. But suddenly the buzz around the news stalled. Why did that happen?

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets do not want to give up their 13th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in a Rodgers deal. The 13th pick is a valuable one.

“In the last 10 drafts, the 13th pick has produced as many Pro Bowl players (eight) as the No. 1 pick, according to data from Pro Football Reference. No other slot in the first round has that many. Those eight players at 13 have combined for 21 Pro Bowl seasons and eight All-Pro selections, compared to 17 and two at No. 1, respectively.”

Fans will be watching to see if there can be a formal agreement on a Rodgers deal before the NFL Draft officially starts on April 27.