“He Should Definitely Consider It”: Reggie Bush Makes Bold Career Suggestion For Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa’s constant head injuries have rung alarm bells in the league. Considering how serious head trauma gets for NFL players in the later stages of their lives, Tua is asked to think smarter. Former Dolphins veteran Reggie Bush also suggested the quarterback do the same.

Concussions have been a sensitive topic to touch on, as the league is extremely aware of the health repercussions that come with them. Tua Tagovailoa, on the other hand, has shaken the league after sustaining three concussions in the past 12 months. This prompted Reggie Bush to make a bold career suggestion for Tua in his chat with RGIII on the Outta Pocket podcast.

Reggie, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, was very clear in his request for Tua to make the right decision. He believes the Dolphins QB should definitely consider retiring. He said:

“I think he should definitely consider it. I’m not Tua to make this decision for him, but he’s got to be smart. CTE is a real thing. The brain you know, can only handle so much. We can work our bodies to be the strongest people in the world. But you can’t strengthen your brain to take those kind of hits and that kind of punishment.”

He also pointed out how Tua has been sustaining concussions in the most routine tackles since he said the last one “wasn’t even a bad hit.” Reggie then claimed that “if you’re getting concussions with routine tackles, you gotta start looking other factors and whether you should continue to play.”

However, looking at it from Tua’s perspective, he is in the prime money-making years of his career, which for any player is tough to give up. For someone who is the fifth highest-paid player in a league like the NFL, it is certainly a big decision to make.

Meanwhile, his team has taken a big hit in his absence, and now is the time when his leadership is needed the most.

The Dolphins Without Tua Tagovailoa

With Tua unavailable for the past two weeks, the Dolphins offense has hit a big slump in production. They have only thrown for one touchdown during that time. Tyler Huntley hasn’t proven to be effective, and rightly so because the Dolphins offense is tailor-fit for Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite having one of the speediest receiving corps, the Dolphins are struggling to put numbers on the scoreboard. It can only be solved with Tua returning, which won’t happen until week 8, as per rumors.

However, even if Tua returns, there will still be a debate on whether he should continue his career or give up his prime years for a better and healthier tomorrow.