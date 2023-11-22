“Let Me Come Host”: Deestroying Wants to Join Kevin Hart on a New Manningcast Like Show on ESPN

Kevin Hart is known for his comedic prowess and business ventures. However, he is expanding into sporting hosting at the age of 44. Reports suggest he’s gearing up to front a show on ESPN 2 which would be drawing inspiration from the success of ‘ManningCast,’ hosted by Eli and Peyton Manning.

This move would mark another milestone in Hart’s diverse career, per Page Six. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the show would definitely promise a blend of entertainment and sports insights. Peyton Manning co-anchors an alternative live broadcast for ‘Monday Night Football.’ This involves a little personal commentary and conversational discussions with various guests. Some famous visitors have been David Letterman, John Stewart, LeBron James, and Phil Mickelson.

Boardroom officially announced Kevin Hart’s upcoming show on Instagram. Donald De La Haye, the Costa Rican-American YouTuber known as ‘Deestroying’, has now expressed interest in hosting the show. He commented “Let me come host” on the post.

He is a former University of Central Florida football player. Deestroying got his fame from videos on YouTube showcasing his kicking prowess, sports-related skits, and vlogs detailing his personal journey.

Some fans are buzzing! While Deestroying wants in. there are many who love the idea of Kevin Hart’s funny ESPN show, reminiscing about the Olympic fun with Snoop Dogg. However, some fans wish for more Sports Experts, craving NFL insights.

Kevin Hart’s Philly Connection

Kevin Hart is a fervent Philadelphia Eagles fan; he made headlines a week before the 2023 Super Bowl with a unique acquisition. He bought a majestic eagle, which he named after the Eagles’ quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Kevin disclosed the update via social media in an Instagram video. He spent a staggering $16.5 million on this feathered friend. Hart said:

“I believe when you work hard, you should treat yourself, and that’s exactly what I did. Ladies and gentlemen, I splurged a little bit. I went out and bought an eagle.”

Kevin Hart then shared his plan to have a trainer live with him for two months as he acclimates a new eagle to its surroundings. Playfully, Hart inquired if the eagle would respond to the phrase “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” with a lap around the house, but the trainer clarified this wasn’t feasible. The comedian humorously hinted at a refund, steering the conversation in a lighthearted direction as he always does. Hart’s inherent comedic talent and love for football will surely catapult his show into a resounding success.