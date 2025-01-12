mobile app bar

Justin Herbert’s Interceptions: Dave Portnoy Calls Chargers QB a “Dysfunctional Robot” After 4 Picks Against the Texans

Braden Ramsey
Published

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Los Angeles Chargers fans took issue with Ryan Fitzpatrick’s analysis of Justin Herbert. They also had problems with Dan Pizzuta’s placement of Herbert in his personal QB Power Rankings. Unfortunately for those critics, Fitzpatrick and Pizzuta have gotten the last laugh.

Herbert flopped in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans. The fifth-year pro completed a paltry 43.8% (14/32) of his passes for 242 yards in the Chargers’ 32-12 loss. Herbert tossed four interceptions in the contest after throwing just three across 17 regular season appearances.

Los Angeles’ franchise quarterback looked overwhelmed all afternoon. Nearly one-third of his yards (86) came on an incredible touchdown grab by rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Producing such a brutal stat line after ending the regular season in tremendous fashion upset Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who called Herbert a “dysfunctional robot” on Twitter/X.

Herbert also absorbed four sacks in Houston’s dominant defensive showing. Portnoy’s strong feelings about Herbert stem from a bet he made, but some fans in his comment section shared his thoughts. Others defended Herbert, stating two of his interceptions were not his fault.

McConkey and tight end Will Dissly had passes go through their hands on two of Herbert’s interceptions. He may not be directly responsible for those, but he still would have completed only half his attempts (16/32) if they were caught. No matter how you slice things, he didn’t play well. His first interception exemplifies the types of bad decisions he made throughout the game.

Despite today’s tough showing, Herbert enjoyed a successful first year with Jim Harbaugh. The duo should remain in the playoff hunt next season. If they make it again, the Chargers will hope Herbert avoids repeating this performance.

