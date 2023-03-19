Is Aaron Rodgers Dating Right Now?: Star QB’s Romantic Entanglement Gain Public Interest Amidst Jets Rumors

The starting Green Bay Packers QB made his mind clear when he confessed to the world that he wants to play for the New York Jets. Even though the Packers are ready to trade him, they cannot find the perfect compensation price for him. But it will be a matter of mere days until that is also done. In the midst of the trading saga, Aaron Rodgers’ personal life has also come to the surface. People want to know what effects he and his love interest are facing at such a difficult time.

From professional racing driver Danica Patrick to Golden Globe-nominated actress Shailene Woodley, the star QB has dated many A-list celebrities. The back-to-back MVP-winning shot-caller was recently linked with an American podcaster and social media influencer, Blu of Earth. Even though the rumors gained a lot of traction, nothing came out of them. However, there was a woman whom he was getting to know better.

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend, who is 13 years younger than him?

Apart from football, the former Super Bowl-winning signal-caller enjoys watching NBA games. He has been a constant at many basketball tournaments. But last year, Rodgers was seen with someone special.

Fans spotted the ten-time Pro Bowl winner with Mallory Edens. Ms. Mallory is the daughter of one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ primary owners, Wes Edens. Although the 39-year-old has been friends with the 26-year-old for quite some time, it was only in January that fans noticed something might be going on between the two.

Finally, the PEOPLE came out with a report. It was said that the two were more than friends, though they kept it casual. That is because A-Rod didn’t want to rush into anything serious like he did with Shailene Woodley.

Get to know Rodgers’ sweet thing a little more

Edens is a former athlete, a model, a writer, and an activist. She works with several modeling agencies like Ford Models, One Management, and Women Management, according to her official Instagram. She posts her work on her social media account and also credits the photographers she works with.

At Princeton University, she competed as a Division I athlete on the women’s track and field team. According to her Princeton bio, she was a mid-distance runner.

Mallory has published an article for Time. In ‘The Problem with Pink Sport Jerseys,’ she explains the problem with sports marketing teams and how young women and girls are confined “to a section of pink jerseys.”

The two did not make any comments about their relationship. But many sources are sure that the two are romantically involved with each other.