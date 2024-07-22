Aaron Rodgers Says He Would Be ‘Surprised’ to See the Caleb Williams-Led Bears in the Super Bowl

Caleb Williams has given the Bears fanbase a glimmer of hope this season, but Aaron Rodgers isn’t buying into the hype. The Jets’ star quarterback has some strong opinions about Chicago’s chances this season, which probably won’t sit well with many.

It is no surprise that Rodgers would like to see the Jets in the Super Bowl race this season. However, facing the Chicago Bears would be a total surprise for him. During his recent appearance on ‘Pardon My Take,’ Rodgers clarified that his skepticism isn’t about disrespect; it’s more about the tough road ahead for a rookie quarterback like Williams in a challenging NFC landscape.

“The NFC is tough, and you have a rookie quarterback. I think he (Caleb Williams) can do it. I think they surround him with a lot of really good pieces, yeah, but I think in their division on paper, you can’t say they’re better than third on paper in the division.”

Though a lot of conjecture comes to Rodgers very often, this one might mean something. The entire NFL community is well aware of the quarterback struggles that the Chicago Bears went through in 2023 and a few decades before that.

With the Bears entering another season with a rookie quarterback, the NFC North will undoubtedly be a challenging division. The Detroit Lions showed promise last year, finally breaking their playoff win drought and advancing to the NFC title game. This year, they’re expected to go even further.

Similarly, the Packers, led by Jordan Love, made the playoffs and even defeated the Cowboys. However, like the Bears, the Jets will also face their own challenges as Rodgers returns from a tough season.

Stakes Are Higher for Rodgers as He Reattempts His Debut With the Jets

The stakes are sky-high for the four-time MVP as he reattempts his debut season with the New York Jets. After playing just four snaps last year, an Achilles injury cut short his campaign, leaving the franchise with more questions than answers.

The real pressure now falls on the team to make the playoffs, given the immense stakes for Rodgers, who at the age of 40, has faced criticism and doubt following three subpar seasons.

His recent performances haven’t been up to mark and many analysts are skeptical about his ability to reach the Super Bowl. Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum remarked on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ that Rodgers hasn’t played top-level football in the past three seasons.

Rodgers’ last playoff appearance saw him and the Packers fall short in the 2022 Divisional Round. His performance was stifled by the 49ers, limiting him to just ten points.

This season, Rodgers needs to prove he’s still the game-changing force he once was and silence the doubters who question his ability to perform in high-stakes games.

However, it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows for the QB, as history shows that a quarterback returning from injury often spends much of the season focused on protecting himself, which can lead to a challenging year. Perhaps Rodgers will defy the odds and lead the Jets to victory, ending one of the longest droughts in league history.