“Aaron Rodgers Should Retire Midseason & Enjoy Ayahuasca”: Fans Reprimand Packers QB After Disastrous Outing Against Jets

Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers was heavily trolled after massive loss against the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the finest quarterbacks active in the competition at the moment. After all, winning back to back MVPs is not any easy task to accomplish.

However, the current season hasn’t really gone his way thus far. It would be fair to say that star receiver Davante Adams’ absence has surely affected the QB’s numbers.

On Sunday, Aaron-led Packers took on the Jets and contrary to everyone’s expectations, the team from New York absolutely thrashed the Packers on their home turf.

The Packers were never in the game which really frustrated the fans. Although the Jets had the momentum on their side coming into the clash, no one really thought that they would be able to win with such ease.

Aaron Rodgers Trolled Yet Again Over Controversial Ayahuasca Statement & Old Age

At halftime, the scores were tied 3-3 and it looked like we were getting ready for a humdinger. However, Wilson’s team came in all guns blazing in the third quarter. Moreover, in the final quarter, the Packers were absolutely blown away and the contest ended 27-10 in favor of the Jets.

With 246 yards and one touchdown, Rodgers tried but it wasn’t enough to even take his team close to a victory. As expected, after the game, Twitter went absolutely berserk with many reprimanding Rodgers for poor chemistry with his teammates.

Moreover, some even advised Rodgers to quit the game as soon as he can or at least start spending time with his mates instead of going to podcasts every other day if he wants to win.

Aaron Rodgers is playing like a QB who publicly feuded with his team, choked in the playoffs before mulling retirement, didn’t believe he could help the team by coming to spring ball, and then spent the summer doing more podcasts than me. But no, I can’t figure it out either. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 11, 2022

Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers are struggling out there. Time for our beloved senior citizens to go to the retirement home — Chilala Unique 🇿🇲 (@CBHUnique) October 16, 2022

go pack go put aaron rodgers in the retirement home, his walking stick broke and he old. — 👑King.Pickens👑 (2-4/6-0) (@KingPickensSZN) October 16, 2022

Enjoy retirement and LSD Aaron Rodgers. — Beau L. Wagner🌺 (@BeauLWagner) October 16, 2022

Rodgers is 38 years old, so it was evident that he will get trolled for his age as soon as he starts performing badly. People tend to forget really quickly how incredibly impressive he has been in the past couple of years.

Moreover, the controversial statements Rodgers keep making every now and then actually makes it easier for people to criticize him. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back after a rather slow start to the season.

