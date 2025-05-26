Super Bowl Champ & Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate Says the QB Is “Worth the Wait” for the Steelers

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) rolls out during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Aaron Rodgers saga continues to roll on for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were once one of several teams that seemed interested in the legendary quarterback. But that feels like eons ago now.

Everyone else has moved on—except the Steelers. Even after Rodgers seemingly brushed their initial interest off in favor of a long-shot move to the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh stood firm in their pursuit of the 41-year-old.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II was recently quoted as saying the organization wanted to wait “a little while longer” to see what decision Rodgers would make. While many believe it’s embarrassing for a respected franchise like the Steelers to leave themselves at the whim of Rodgers, one of the QB’s former teammates, James Jones, thinks the wait will be well worth it.

Jones believes the Steelers’ current quarterback room isn’t turning any heads. But with Rodgers on board, that would change instantly.

“Obviously, when Aaron Rodgers walks in that building, the Steelers are a better football team, so it absolutely is worth the wait… Where does he take them? I do not know. But the quarterback room you have right now is not going to accomplish too much. So the wait is absolutely gonna be worth it,” said the former wideout.

“You gotta wait, and I don’t care how long you gotta wait, you gotta get a quarterback in there that can deliver, and that’s Aaron Rodgers.”

Jones played all but his rookie season in 2007 with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback with the Green Bay Packers. His 45 TD catches off the arm of Rodgers from 2008 to 2015 rank fourth among the QB’s teammates all-time, so he knows Rodgers better than most.

Rodgers doesn’t cut an impressive figure at the moment — not with his last couple of seasons, his age, and his polarizing personality. But it’s hard to argue with what Jones is saying: even with all his flaws, he’s still a better option than Mason Rudolph, rookie Will Howard, or Skylar Thompson.

The Steelers’ wait for Rodgers could be nearly over

Mike Tomlin has reportedly been at the forefront of the chase for Aaron Rodgers, but even he has his limits. He said a few days before the draft that the “line of demarcation” for any players joining the team would be the start of training camp in mid to late July. A clear nudge at Rodgers.

For a month after that quote, there was not a peep from Rodgers. However, he’s been getting back on the airwaves recently. During a live appearance on the YNK podcast with Mike Stud last week in Austin, Texas, Rodgers gave a not-so-subtle hint at his impending signing with the Steelers.

When asked by a Bears fan if he would play for them in 2025, Rodgers said no (similar to how he shut down the same question from a Saints fan), but added a caveat that should excite Tomlin, Rooney, and company.

“No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year, for a road trip. … I don’t know, I’m not sure, I’m going to check it out. (Smiles)”

The Steelers are one of eight teams visiting Chicago to take on the Bears during a road trip in 2025. The others are:

Vikings – rebuffed Rodgers

Cowboys – $60 million QB already in house

Saints – rejected by Rodgers

Giants – signed Russell Wilson/Jameis Winston instead

Browns – signed Joe Flacco instead

Packers and Lions – both with $50 million QBs already in house

He might tease them a little while longer, but Aaron Rodgers certainly seems headed to the Steel City. And like it or not, that is the franchise’s best-case scenario in 2025.