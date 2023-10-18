Aaron Rodgers Yet Again Blasts Old Foe Anthony Fauci on Pat McAfee’s Show; “If Science is Dr. Fauci, You’re Damn Right I’m Defying it”

Only five weeks after an Achilles tendon tear, Aaron Rodgers has amazed fans by abandoning crutches and walking boot. He graced the field for pregame warmups and the New York Jets’ quarterback was seen throwing passes. Injury expert Marty Jaramillo from CBS Sports HQ believes Rodgers is well on track for a season return.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers’ surprise return left teammates, coaches, and fans in awe, with even reporters at a loss of words. The 4X NFL MVP expressed his optimism during ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ stating he’s ahead of schedule and feeling great while throwing, despite a minor limp. Pat McAfee marveled at Aaron Rodgers’ swift recovery, deeming it a science-defying feat. He, alongside the star QB, playfully poked fun at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is Rodger’s “favorite” doctor to mention on Tuesday specials of the show.

Aaron Rodgers One Again Makes a Dig at Dr. Anthony Fauci

The Jets quarterback found joy in throwing a football again as he mentioned on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ even with added support for his healing left foot. He expressed how it felt more normal amid the ongoing abnormality of the times. When praised by Pat McAfee for defying science with his speedy recovery, Rodgers poked fun at Dr. Fauci.

Advertisement

“This guy does stuff his own way, this guy defies science. This guy right here. That’s what they’re saying about you. Shannon Sharpe said it this morning.” Pat McAfee said about Aaron Rodgers’ recovery. Rodgers’ reply was swift and smarting,

“It’s like we learned if science is Doctor Fauci. You’re da*n right, I’m defying it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kaizerrev/status/1714413596984143975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aaron Rodgers once more teased former Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Pat McAfee joined in, joking about the constant reminders Dr. Fauci gets every Tuesday when Rodgers makes an appearance on the show.

“Fauci is just sitting at home, reminiscing about his terrible opening pitch. And he’s like, it’s Tuesday again, great. Everybody’s gonna be reminded.”

Advertisement

Rodgers has been candid about his views on vaccines and his unique approach to the Achilles injury seems to be yielding positive results.

Jets QB Rodgers’ Return Date Remains a Mystery

Five weeks after his Achilles injury, Rodgers attended Sunday’s Jets game, walking without crutches. Dr. Neal ElAttrache’s “speed bridge” procedure, reportedly, aimed to accelerate his recovery. The New York Jets captain has already defied traditional timelines, typically sidelining players for six to nine months. In another episode of the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers revealed,

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it, specifically. That makes absolutely no sense. Anybody that does doesn’t realize that there’s a lot of things that have to happen to get to that point. But it’s going to have to be jogging, then explosive movements and then practicing and then everybody signing off on it.”

However, Aaron Rodgers cautiously addressed his recovery, emphasizing that he won’t set a definitive timetable. He highlights the complexity of the process, including jogging, explosive movements, practice, and medical approval. He optimistically looks forward to the possibility of fruitful discussions in the future.