Days After Dak Prescott Dons a Fresh Goatee, Rival Jalen Hurts Gets Dismissed By Fans For His New Look

It’s that time of the offseason again when NFL stars are embracing fresh starts with a revamped look. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recently sported a style similar to Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts. However, Hurts seems to be guarding his uniqueness, as he unveiled yet another new look for the offseason.

Advertisement

MLFootball, on their X platform, posted a photo on Thursday showcasing the Eagles quarterback’s fresh appearance. In the picture, he is seen posing with two individuals while being dressed in a pink hoodie and a grey cap. However, he looks quite different as he flaunts a clean-shaven face instead of his usual goatee.

Advertisement

While his new appearance wasn’t too bad, the football fans had a different take. Many reacted humorously poking fun at Hurt’s clean-shaven look. Some joked they couldn’t recognize him anymore, while others felt he had lost his aura.

A fan Stated, “Couldn’t tell which one was him for a minute!”

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “Lost all of his aura”

A social media user mentioned, “He looks 40 now lol”

Another one said, “I don’t like this new look Jalen”

Someone else expressed, “0 aura he’s cooked”

Jalen Hurts‘ decision to clean shave suggests he might have been tired of his goatee, which he had for years. With Prescott rocking a similar style and looking sharp, Hurts might be aiming to grow a full beard like Prescott once did. It will be interesting to see how his look evolves before the 2024 season kicks off. Do you think any other beard style would suit him besides a goatee?

Dak Prescott’s Trendsetting Haircut

Last week, Dak Prescott‘s fresh haircut took social media by storm after his barber, Abel Hernandez, known as “Dallas Barber” on Instagram, posted a picture of him. The picture showed Prescott sitting in the barber’s chair while sporting a clean-shaven head and a sharp goatee. Alongside the post, his barber wrote, “Got the brother@_4dakback right with the new look! ✊”

After sporting his new look, fans compared Prescott to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, his fans too weren’t pleased with his new look and expressed their disapproval.

Another NFL player who rocked a brand-new hairstyle this offseason was Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua celebrated his birthday on March 2nd with a themed party titled “Tua’s 26 Back To The 80’s.” Sporting an 80s afro hairstyle and a mustache, the quarterback made quite the entrance at his bash.

Quarterbacks are stepping up their fashion game this offseason with fresh hairstyles, gearing up for the 2024 NFL season. With plenty of time until games kick-off, we can expect more players to join the list with their own new looks.